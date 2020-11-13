Ellen DeGeneres Wants To Rebuild Her 'Kind' Reputation -- Here's How She's Doing It

What a year this is for Ellen DeGeneres. With a month and some left in 2020, the comedian and talk show host is reportedly wanting to change things around. She has a plan on how to do it already.

Ellen did say being the "be kind" lady is a mistake because people misconstrued the fact that she is still human and therefore has flaws that would make her look an unkind person. But it seems she is still not turning away from that brand, as she still wants to spread the "be kind" message and redeem herself.

The disgraced 62-year-old host released a new "Be Kind" subscription box valued at $270, just in time for Christmas (per Page Six).

The holidays at her daytime show are particularly festive over the years, with guests and viewers winning massive prizes left and right. The COVID-19 is not going to change that.

DeGeneres said her box is "all about spreading kindness and highlights brands that do the same." The box would not be given away for free, but it would be priced at a discount for a while. The highly successful host is temporarily selling the box for $54.99 plus an additional $15 off with a special code.

"Ellen" merchandise through the years has sold like hotcakes, so there's a natural expectation that this would do well, too.

Inside the box are items fans would certainly love, such as Wander Beauty eye masks and a BYCHARI "HOPE" necklace. Whether or not these items would be enough to erase all the scandals she has been caught in this year remains to be seen.

DeGeneres is giving the box to her celebrity friends for free, though, so fans can have the chance to own something that celebrities own themselves if they get this Ellen box.

Kris Jenner in particular, got one for free.

The famous momager posted about the generous DeGeneres' gift on her Instagram Story, where she also showed all the goodies that can be found within. At least fans now know what's inside and can decide for themselves if it's worth it to get.

"So excited to get my new 'Be Kind box by Ellen,'" Jenner said. "This is so great."

She also highlighted the fact that the box included a "fabulous" picture of DeGeneres. True-blue Ellen fans would certainly rejoice in that.

The box may or may not be her way to revamp her image and show after the toxic workplace scandal 2020 has thrown at her. But using the word "Be Kind" implies as such.

The "Finding Dory" star has been trying to make an overhaul of her show and reputation after they both hit rock-bottom over the COVID-19 quarantine period. While in a lockdown, accusations of her being mean and toxic emerged left and right.

Upon her return, DeGeneres recited a monologue where she apologized to those she and the show have accidentally hurt and for being the "be kind" lady people thought her to be. She said it was a tricky position to be in before discouraging people from taking on that kind of branding.

