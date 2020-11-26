Extraction 2: Joe Russo Drops Massive Update on Highly Anticipated Sequel

Given how well Netflix's original film "Extraction" did and how vague its ending was, a clamor for a sequel is all but inevitable.

The sequel has been given a green light back in May, to the excitement of fans.

Now, more details on "Extraction 2" are released.

Production Date as Early as 2021

Co-producer Joe Russo finally revealed when they are hoping to start the production of "Extraction 2."

"Yeah we're still working on two. We're in the script phase right now but we're hoping to shoot that sometime next year," Joe said, per Comic Book.

Fans are not the only ones excited, but also the returning cast themselves.

"And then you know, say I'm super excited, Hemsworth's super excited, Netflix is excited so it's really just a function of getting the script done," Russo added.

It's not really surprising that Netflix is serious about getting the sequel off the ground and let the cameras rolling as soon as possible. The franchise has some serious potential and the streaming giant knows it.

Possible Plot: Ovi-Centered?

The plot of "Extraction 2," apart from addressing the vague ending of its first movie, is still unclear.

The Russo Brothers themselves have previously teased various ideas for future installments before a script has even been written.

Now that they said a script is already being worked on, it is clear that they already have picked a storyline to run with.

It can be remembered that Chris Hemsworth's character, Tyler Rake, appeared to have died in the final conflict. However, the movie's last shot revealed his silhouette still alive and looking out for Ovi.

In an earlier interview, director Sam Hargrave said that the final scenes were left open-ended and vague purposely.

"From a filmmaking standpoint we purposely shot an ambiguous ending, because different viewers have a different experience watching the movie. Certain people are going to feel a certain way and that ending will work for them, and other people will feel how they feel and that ending will work for them. There is ambiguity on purpose, I guess, is where I'm coming from," he said, per AZ Central.

As such, while it is a given that the good-looking protagonist will be back to take down more enemies on "Extraction 2," whether or not Ovi will be a major character on "Extraction 2" will depend highly on the storyline the Russo brothers chose to go with.

Alternative Plot

If the Russo Brothers do not want a mere continuation of the first "Extraction," or instead of revolving around Ovi, the sequel can also be more on Tyler Rake's backstory--which fans also want to know more about.

Fans are also eager to see if more of Tyler Rake's story is revealed in "Extraction 2."

They have already come to know a few characters from the protagonist's life back in "Extraction," including David Harbour's backstabbing Gaspar. However, there's a clamor for more, especially about his relationship with Golshifteh Farahani's Nik Khan.

