Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner Get Brutally Honest About Dating Preferences

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner got candid about their personal lives, including their dating preferences.

In a hilarious TikTok video, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" stars participated in a viral challenge, where the famous siblings strut their way towards the categories posted on the screen.

The older Jenner wore a tie-dyed matchy long sleeve top and flowy pants, while Stormi's mom looked sporty yet casual with her all-white oversized top and joggers, as she captioned her post, "I'm still a supermodel on the inside."

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Get Honest About Dating Life

Aside from "Supermodel" and "Instagram Model" categories, other choices also include "Dad's Fav" and "Mom's Fav," as well as "Hoopers" and "Rappers"--referring to the Victoria's Secret model's dating history of basketball players.

As for her youngest member of the Kar-Jen clan, she has the tendency to date rappers like exes' Jaden Smith, Tyga and Travis Scott.

The latter part of the video showed the difference between Kylie and Kendall's personality.

In the category of "Low Maintenance" and "High Maintenance," the runway royalty went to the low maintenance route while the mother-of-one went in a different direction.

However, the 5-foot-10 stunner disagreed when her younger sister strutted her way to the "Funny Drunk" side, as she playfully attempted to push Kylie towards the "Sloppy Drunk" category.

Fans Reaction To Jenner's TikTok Video

It appears that fans loved how the sister poked fun at themselves, as social media requested another round of TikTok challenge from the duo.

"Need more TikTok of you two together @KylieJenner @KendallJenner," one wrote.

A second fan penned her excitement for the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Vogue cover girl jumping on the bandwagon and doing TikTok challenges.

"Kylie and Kendall jumping into TikTok trends make me so happy Official tiktokers @KylieJenner @KendallJenner."

Even their older sister, Kim Kardashian, reacted to the hilarious video as she retweeted the clip with a caption, "They're so cute!"

Interestingly, one fan replied to the KKW Beauty owner's post, asking for her, Khloe, and Kourtney to make their own version.

"I need you, Kort, and Koko to make this challenge."

For what it's worth, with the video, it appears that the two have patched things up between them after their heated argument that resulted in a physical fight in one of the recent episodes of "KUWTK" Season 19.

The beauty mogul cleared that it was all "miscommunication."

"Obviously, I would never do anything to hurt you. It was just crazy that it got to that point," Kylie explained, per E! Online.

In one of the scenes, Kylie called Kendall and apologized for her actions.

Furthermore, in the confessionals, the Kardashian supermodel shared how she loved her sister despite a few ups and downs.

"Sisters are sisters, we can fight all we want and say crazy things to each other, but at the end of the day, we're family, and we love each other so much," Kendall said. She even called Kylie her forever "partner in crime."

