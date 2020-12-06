What Hate? Brian Austin Green Speaks Sweetly of Megan Fox Even After Divorce

Brian Austin Green could not help but speak lovingly about Megan Fox even after they have separated and filed for divorce.

Amid their divorce drama, Green recently recalled how Fox changed his life for good.

In his freshly released interview on the Ever After with Jaleel White podcast, Green opened up about how being with Fox for 10 years affected his life.

Per the 47-year-old actor, Megan and their kids--Noah, Bodhi and Journey--helped him find real success in life. When he lost himself in Hollywood, he always leaned on his family to feel better.

"I don't get my sense of self-worth from work. I don't get it from being on set. I don't get it from those people," Green said. "I get it when I got home and I see my wife and I see my kids."

He also shared that although he has a long list of successful Hollywood projects, it cannot match the fulfillment he feels because of his family.

According to Green, his family is the one always around him--not his colleagues or projects he landed on. He said being on a film is just one aspect of his life, and it remains nothing but a job.

Apart from speaking highly of his family life, Green also applauded how he and Fox raised their three children.

"My wife and I, we got really good at man-to-man. Then you have three and all of a sudden you have to play zone. 'OK, I'll cover [this] half of the room, you cover that half. Then if a kid steps in our zone, then we've got it covered,'" he went on.

The interview came almost two weeks after Fox officially filed for divorce from Green.

According to court documents obtained by Elle, the "Transformers" star cited that they decided to split due to irreconcilable differences.

In the same filing, Fox stated that she wants joint legal and physical custody of their children. However, she also wants to terminate the spousal support for her and Green.

Megan Fox Wants To Start New Life With Machine Gun Kelly

Since their dramatic split earlier this year, the actress has been dating Machine Gun Kelly.

The two made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 American Music Awards, three days after the actress filed for divorce.

According to People, the 34-year-old "Jennifer's Body" actress reportedly wants to move forward with MGK and live together soon.

"Megan has planned to file for divorce for a while. She and Brian already agreed to a custody plan so Megan hopes the divorce will happen quickly and be uncomplicated," the source said.

While the November 25 divorce filing will surely cut the ties between them, it was not the first time they faced the same scene.

In 2015, Fox also filed for divorce. However, she asked the court to dismiss it four years later after giving birth to their third child.

READ MORE: Machine Gun Kelly Gets Real About 'Dark Nights' With Megan Fox

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles