[PHOTO] Kim Kardashian Shares Cute 'BFF' Moment With La La Anthony Amid Kanye West Issue

If there is someone who remained constant in Kim Kardashian's life, apart from her family, then it must be La La Anthony. The two are rarely heard to be together for some time now, but they remain as close as ever. They proved this by having a sleepover, which they described as a total must.

Friends do come and go, but the best ones truly stay.

Kim Kardashian Instagram Features 'Bestie' Time Amid Kanye West Troubles

La La Anthony proved that she can be there on the moments that count. While Kim is allegedly having some "boy issues" with her husband Kanye West, La La totally uplifted her mood by snuggling up with her for a sleepover.

Naturally, as most girls would do in a sleepover, the two captured one cute moment of them in bed and Kim shared it on social media.

Kim, who is usually made up and looking perfect, appeared quite relaxed and makeup-free on the photo. La La herself looked just as chill and happy to be with the KKW Beauty mogul. In fact, the two look almost like twins.

"Sleepovers with your bestie are a must," Kim captioned the image. La La seconded the caption with a comment saying that she feels exactly the same way.

La La then added a whole lot of emojis, including a few red exclamation points, hearts and a kissing hearts. The whole exchange was just too cute and certainly something people can see between best of friends.

With what is going on with Kim's life, it is not everyday that people hear about her hanging out with La La. But fame certainly has not changed their relationship. According to Hollywood Life, the two often make time for each other despite leading respectively busy lives.

The last time they were reported to be together was in late November, when La La showed just how close she is to Kim's family by letting North West do her makeup. That certainly takes a huge load of trust. La La even shared North's work on her face on social media, praising the kid for doing a "great job."

Prior to this, Kim visited Atlanta in early September.

The SKIMS founder also posted several Instagram videos from their time in Anthony's turf, one of which consisted of her and La La riding on the back of a golf cart with her kids North and Saint.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Spending Christmas Together At Least

The fact that Anthony is spending time with Kim is certainly a gift for the reality star, as for days, media outlets would not stop reporting about her marriage troubles with Kanye.

Rumors have it that Kim and Kanye are at their breaking point, but they would not undergo divorce for their kids.

Some said divorce is off the table because they simply do not have to. After all. they already live very separate lives and are fine with how things are.

"[Kim] is doing her thing and [Kanye] is doing his. She doesn't micromanage it or worry about it too much," adds the insider. "She lets him go off and be who he is. It is what it is," one source told E News.

The source, however, added that they will still be spending Christmas Eve together as a family.

"They will be spending Christmas Eve with the family having a low-key get-together," the source discussed. "It won't be like years past, but they will do something as a family and all be together."

