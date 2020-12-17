Will Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Spend Christmas Together Amid Divorce Rumors?

2020 has brought a lot of controversy towards Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage.

After the U.S. presidential hopeful dropped his emotional anti-abortion rant during his first political rally in July, rumors sparked that he and the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star was on the brink of their marriage fallout.

Shortly after, Kanye publicly apologized to his wife and asked forgiveness for revealing such private matters and involving their kids.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered http://me.To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me," he tweeted.

Did Kim Kardashian Consider "Divorcing" Kanye West?

Despite all the rumors and controversies surrounding them, the SKIMS founder reportedly thought of divorcing the "Flashing Lights" hitmaker.

According to Page Six report last September, West's anti-abortion speech and bipolar disorder affected his relationship with his wife.

"Kim has the whole divorce planned out," a source revealed to the outlet, adding "but she's waiting for him to get through his latest episode."

Fortunately, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West chose to sort things out and prioritized their kids.

Kanye West Stepping Up To Prove His Love for Kim K

In November, Hollywood Life cited that the couple were on good terms and "things have definitely improved between Kim and Kanye."

Moreover, the unnamed source pointed out that like any marriage, they were also experiencing "highs and lows" in their relationship.

In addition, Kim Kardashian's husband also reportedly "stepped up," most especially during the KKW Beauty founder's birthday where Ye surprised her with a shocking hologram of her father, Robert Kardashian, Sr.

"Kanye showed [Kim] the Kanye she fell in love with from the start. It was really the push they needed to get back to where they've always been. They're on really good terms right now, and they love each other," the source added.

Knowing Priorities

Now that the holidays are coming, fans are wondering what is up with the controversial couple.

E! News recently revealed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are both busy with their own businesses and are spending "a lot of time apart. However, they are still "focused on the things that are important to them."

Kanye West's wife also recently launched her new collection of unisex clothing which is called SKIMS Boyfriend, while the rapper just signed a 10-year deal with Gap for his Yeezy collaboration.

Kardashian-West Holidays 2020

Moreover, the E! News insider assured fans that the "KUWTK" star and Ye are celebrating the holidays together, alongside their four beautiful kids--North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

"They will be spending Christmas Eve with the family having a low-key get-together," the spurce said.

Unfortunately because of the pandemic, the Kardashian-West holidays this year will be different from the previous one: "It won't be like years past, but they will do something as a family and all be together."

However, as much as possible, the mother-of-four is keeping the holiday spirit alive with festive decoration with her huge Christmas trees, as seen on her Instagram Stories.

