Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will no longer see Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man. RDJ hinted as much in his latest interview.

It has been a year since RDJ let go of the words "I am Iron Man." Despite his passing in the "Avengers: Endgame," his fans has continuously demanded his comeback.

There are countless universes in the MCU where he could appear again. However, the actor officially declared that he is already done with the role.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, the 55-year-old star reflected on his 10-year-stint as Tony Stark and Iron Man.

"Each project is different. Playing Tony/Iron Man was hard and I dug deep. I had an incredible 10-year run that was creatively satisfying," he said.

When asked whether it was easy to leave his Iron Man character, the actor said that he gave his all in the role. Thus, he can freely do other things now.

RDJ also noted that whenever he looks back, he realizes that things always end as part of his journey.

Despite that, he expressed how fortunate and grateful he feels to be where he is right now.

Robert Downey Jr.'s Movie and Character Is Well Loved

"Iron Man" is one of the greatest characters in the MCU, and RDJ played the role to perfection.

This explains why fans found it hard to let go of Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man. Still, his decision now is final as he wants to bloom elsewhere.

"I now have tons more ambition to do things I haven't done before. Evolving is key - the worst thing you can do is get in your own way," he went on.

His recent statement echoed the words he let go during his appearance on the SmartLess podcast. During that time, he seemingly confirmed his exit for good from the franchise.

Saying Goodbye To Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man

Apart from his recent interviews, RDJ hinted about his exit multiple times as soon as "Avengers: Endgame" arrived in cinemas.

After rumors surfaced about him possibly reprising his role in future MCU films, he revealed to Digital Spy that time that he has already retired.

"We had to get off. We opted to, and knew it was part of the job to get off the bus while it rolled on to other destinations. There's something very sobering about it," Downey proclaimed. "I'm glad [Chris Evans] and I will be there to welcome others as they retire their jerseys."

Marvel Studios EVP Victoria Alonso also debunked the rumors about RDJ's possible return.

Previously, she revealed to Clarín that having the actor reprise his role is currently highly unlikely.

"Tony Stark is dead. And that's our story. Resurrection I do not know, I do not know how we would do it. It seems to me that the story of Tony Stark is told by us," she said.

She also noted that the superhero already left his legacy, one of which was seen in the last "Spider-Man" film.

Still, Joe and Anthony Russo are not fully closing the doors for RDJ in the MCU. During a live watch party of "Avengers: Endgame," the Russo Brothers said that they want something to happen before plotting the next "Iron Man" movie with RDJ in it.

Currently, RDJ's next role in the franchise remains unknown, and no one knows what the future holds for him.

READ MORE: Marvel Universe: 5 Most Exciting MCU Revelations in Disney's 2021 Investors Call

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles