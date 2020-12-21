Shia LaBeouf Shrugs Off FKA Twigs Abuse Lawsuit With GF Margaret Qualley PDA

Shia LaBeouf doesn't seem to mind that he might go to jail for abuse. He does not look like he even cares about what people are saying because he was spotted getting hot and heavy with his girlfriend, Margaret Qualley after all the accusations thrown at him.

The couple was seen packing on the PDA when the "Transformers" star picked up his "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" actress girlfriend in Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday. In photos taken by British tabloid the Daily Mail, it can be surmised that the actor is simply living in his bubble.

The couple seemed happy and smiling as they strolled and held hands, with the "Even Stevens" actor helping her with her suitcase.

Shia LaBeouf also lifted his girlfriend as they got into his Ford white pickup truck and then started kissing her.

Shia LaBeouf takes part in a major PDA session with actress Margaret Qualley https://t.co/nX6kxFmW6D pic.twitter.com/S0Gnd4EijK — The Social (@thesocialnews1) December 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Margaret wrapped her leg around him as they kissed in the parking lot and continued the private session as they entered the truck.

Things started to get steamier inside and later eventually stopped and kissed before paying for their parking.

Shia LaBeouf and his girlfriend, Margaret Qualley's extreme public display of affection, came just months after they stripped nude to portray lovers in the short NSFW film, "Love Me Like You Hate Me."

The 10-minute video showed the 26-year-old Margaret and the 34-year-old Shia embroiled in an intense relationship featuring some particularly raw, intimate scenes.

Meanwhile, pictures taken from last Saturday also came a little more than a week after Shia LaBeouf was handed a lawsuit versus FKA Twigs for abuse.

The singer, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, has accused the Nickelodeon alum on several charges of assault, sexual battery, and infliction of emotional distress.

In court documents obtained by Hollywood Life, FKA Twigs alleges that Shia LaBeouf was responsible for "reckless abuse" aimed at her.

She further specified an alleged 2019 incident where the "Honey Boy" star threatened to crash his car unless she professed her love for him.

Shia also reportedly refused to let her out of the car.

In an interview with the New York Times, FKA Twigs revealed, "I'd like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency."

Robert Pattinson's former girlfriend also added that Shia has again woken her out of her sleep by squeezing her arms and even choking her, which has later caused her severe trauma.

Shia LaBeouf released a statement of his own following the allegations and the lawsuit, saying, "I'm not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel."

He did not deny the allegations at all.

Speaking of his struggles with alcoholism, he explained, "I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt."

But according to a source close to Shia, this behavior isn't something new.

Katy Rose told Page Six that she grew up with the "Disturbia" actor in Los Angeles and revealed that Shia groped her violently during a Hollywood Hills party.

She further shared that Shia was always aggressive to other girls while growing up.

Meanwhile, other sources close to Shia LaBeouf, who starred in movies such as "Fury" and "Wall Street" along with big Hollywood names, said that his upbringing and alcoholism might also have contributed to how he is today.

READ MORE: Tom Cruise More Toxic Than Ellen DeGeneres, Accusations Emerge

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles