After 32 years, Eddie Murphy is returning as Prince Akeem in the much awaited sequel of "Coming to America."

"Coming 2 America" just dropped its trailer featuring the Golden Globe winner and his fellow comedian, Arsenio Hall, who will reprise his role as the crown prince's best friend.

In the two-minute teaser video, the newly crowned Akeem is set to leave his African country Zamunda, alongside his lovable confidante, Semmi, to go on a new journey in Queens, New York as they find his long lost son and the heir to the throne.

Did you think we wouldn’t give you at least a LITTLE taste of the trailer after all that? #Coming2America arrives on March 5. pic.twitter.com/D7zlkXfahz — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) December 22, 2020

"You will be king, but the throne is passed to a male heir. Akeem, it appears you have a son ... he must be found," King Jaffe Joffer, played by James Earl Jones, mentioned in the clip as he instructed his son, Prince Akeem.

Aside from the three, the "Preacher's Wife" star and former model Shari Headley will also return as Murphy's love interest, Lisa McDowell.

Interestingly, famous newcomers will also be joining the "Coming 2 America" cast, including singer-actress Teyana Taylor, "30 Rock" alum Tracy Morgan and Wesley Snipes.

With this, fans should mark their calendars as the release date of "Coming 2 America" is set on March 5. Itwill be available on the Amazon Prime Video.

Fans Reacts to "Coming 2 America" Trailer

On the other hand, fans flocked to Twitter as they hyped up the much-awaited sequel.

"Coming 2 America looks good. Trailer looks funny!!" one user tweeted.

A second fan seemed to be convinced even with just the "Coming 2 America" trailer and praised the award-winning comedian for his role.

"Eddie Murphy & Arsenio Hall made me laugh more in a 2 minute trailer for the Coming to America sequel than I've laughed at a Eddie Murphy movie in 15 years!"

Meanwhile, comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" actress Leslie Jones shared the clip as she showed her support for the upcoming film: "The first official teaser trailer for #Coming2America is out now!! Who's ready to see this?! Catch it on @PrimeVideo on March 5th!!

In his previous interview with "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2019, Eddie Murphy revealed that they have just wrapped up filming the sequel and mentioned that he "couldn't be happier with how it turned out."

"We've gone above and beyond what anybody would think," he furthered.

"Coming to America" was released in 1988 and was directed by John Landis. It was based on a story originally created by the comedian himself.

