Fact-checking Ryan Reynolds Romance History With 'She's All That' Star Rachael Leigh Cook

It's no secret that before his marriage with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds has a colorful dating history, involving gorgeous Hollywood stars such as Rachael Leigh Cook.

In 2001, rumors sparked that the "Deadpool" actor is dating the brunette beauty, who at the time is in the peak of her career, all thanks to her blockbuster movie "She's All That."

Did Ryan Reynolds Flew From US to Britain to Surprise Rachael Leigh Cook?

Although there were no records on how the two met; however, Insider mentioned that Reynolds and Cook had a whirlwind romance months after he broke up with "3rd Rock from the Sun" star Kristen Johnson.

At the time, the "Free Guy" actor dated the blonde bombshell for one year, before calling it quits in 1999.

As for the "Josie and the Pussycats" star, IMDb cited that Ryan Reynolds went to extreme lengths just to visit his then-girlfriend, who at the time was in Britain, filming her comedy movie "Blow Dry."

His budding romance with Rachael Leigh Cook forced him to fly hundred miles just to follow her on the other side of the world.

He went to surprise the actress on the set and ended up dating her for a year.

Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette

Following his relationship with "The Baby-Sitters Club" actress, the Hollywood actor moved on to a more serious relationship with the Canadian-American singer-songwriter, Alanis Morissette.

The couple met at Drew Barrymore's birthday party and began dating in 2002.

Although the musician is far different from Ryan Reynolds' girlfriends, it seemed that he was madly in love with the "Hand in My Pocket" hitmaker that he even got down on one knee.

They got engaged in 2004 before ending their five year relationship in 2007, per Us Weekly.

Ryan Reynolds' Previous Marriage With Scarlett Johansson

Shortly after his break up with the Grammy winner and before being happily married to his now-wife and "Gossip Girl" star, Ryan Reynolds was caught up in another serious relationship through Scarlett Johansson.

They began dating in 2007 and publicly confirmed their engagement a year later.

Though sources note that they have actually been betrothed "for a little while" but were holding off on formally announcing the news.

In the same year, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on Vancouver Island.

Unfortunately, Two years later, ScarJo and Reynolds announced that they were splitting.

Now, after a few bumps on the road, he is finally settled down with Blake Lively, whom he shares three kids namely: James, Inez, and their one-year-old daughter, Betty.

READ MORE: Katy Perry, Zooey Deschanel Collab for Funny 'Not the End of the World' Music Video [WATCH]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles