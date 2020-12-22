"Home Alone 2" star Brenda Fricker is celebrating the holidays with a sad news.

The 75-year-old actress, who is best known for her role as the pigeon lady in the iconic movie sequel "Lost In New York," shared that she is spending Christmas and welcoming 2021 alone.

During her interview with Ray D'Arcy's RTÉ Radio One show, the Irish actress revealed that she is "doing well" and "hanging on like everyone else" amid the global health crisis.

Moreover, she got honest and hinted on spending a lonely holiday this 2020.

"I'm 75 now, and I would be lying if I said it would be a nice and happy Christmas because I'm old and I live alone. It can be very dark," she shared, per the New York Post.

The award-winning actress then gave a piece of advice for those who are struggling with loneliness and being alone during this time of the year.

Fricker shared that she usually disconnects from the world and watches some feel-good shows alongside her dog.

"I turn the phone off and put the blinds down. I do pre-record some good programmes and I have my dog and I get myself through it that way."

In addition, the Academy Award winner mentioned that aside from being all by herself on holidays, what worries her the most is New Year's eve as she finds it more "difficult" to celebrate than the actual Yuletide season.

When asked about other "Home Alone" cast, most especially Macaulay Culkin, she shared that she's no longer in touch. Nonetheless, she said she "worries" about him.

The Dublin-based actress' claim to fame is her role as the Pigeon lady, where she portrayed a homeless woman from Central Park who met the young Kevin McAllister (played by Caulkin) as he tried to escape from the burglars, Marv and Harry.

Who Is the "Home Alone" Pigeon Lady in Real Life?

In a span of six decades, Brenda Fricker took home numerous recognitions and achievements.

She was the first-ever Irish actress to win an Academy Award for Best Supporting actress for the 1989 biopic "My Left Foot."

Moreover, the "Home Alone" star won a Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actress and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award.

As for her relationship and family life, she has no kids but was previously married to director Barry Davies from 1979 to 1988. They called it quits due to Davies' health issues.

