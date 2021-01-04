Prince Harry 2021: Royal Astrologer Predicts Tumultuous Year For Meghan Markle Husband

It has almost been a year since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle has decided to quit their senior royal roles to live a more financially-independent life away from the UK.

Though it may seem like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are free from any "rigid protocols" they need to follow in the monarchy, an astrologer predicted that Prince Harry might feel disappointed this year.

In an interview with Hello Magazine, Debbie Frank revealed, "Although it gives him space, he is likely to feel disappointed at times, without that clear cut definition of what he finds his feet."

The expert also added that the 36-year-old might even feel like "drifting" because the "excitement" of his and Meghan Markle's royal exit is starting to fade away.

Meanwhile, Debbie also predicted a few things for the former Hollywood actress.

She claims that the "Suits" star will be surprising many in May 2021 onwards, but Debbie didn't precisely mention or expound further on it.

Royal Stardust

While Meghan Markle may seem like she's back on her feet in post-royal life, Prince Harry has been mocked as an "airy-fairy do-gooder" by his biographer.

Angela Levin, who wrote Prince Harry's biography in 2018, moved to Los Angeles with his wife last year and struck multi-million dollar deals with giant companies such as Netflix and Spotify, which would also help promote their charitable causes.

But Angela writes in The Telegraph that she feels like the Duke of Sussex has lost his "royal stardust" since Megxit, claiming that he embraced that "woke" outlook in life.

The author explained, "He seems to have discarded his life as an action man."

"It's so out of character for him to lecture us on how to live our lives."

Angela Levin then mentioned how Prince William's younger brother has started to accept being "second" to Meghan Markle after following her footsteps in social activism.

Cherry-Picking

Queen Elizabeth II had scolded her grandson over his exit "cherry-picking."

According to a royal insider, Her Majesty wanted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to stay as full members of the British royal family.

However, when it became clear that it wasn't possible, the 94-year-old monarch insisted on a hard bargain.

The insider told The Daily Mail, "Harry was told very clearly in January 2020 by his grandmother that 'you work for the monarchy, the monarchy doesn't work for you.'"

During their first Megxit summit, the insider further said how it was tense, and that, "If you can't accept that, then you need to walk away," as per the Queen.

"Her Majesty was obvious and decisive on that point and has never deviated from it, not once."

