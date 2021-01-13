Dustin Diamond underwent several tests to determine his real illness after being hospitalized. His medical team initially suspects cancer.

According to TMZ, a representative of the "Saved by the Bell" star revealed that he was rushed to a Florida hospital after suffering from pain all over his body, as well as a "general sense of unease."

Moreover, the publication mentioned that "cancer seems to be likely the prognosis"; however, the doctors are conducting a series of tests to figure out his illness.

"We'll have a better answer after all the tests are done," Diamond's team told Yahoo. "But they are doing a ton of tests on him. We're just hoping for a speedy recovery."

According to the Yahoo report, the actor remains in serious condition, but he is being supported by his family and friends.

For what it's worth, there are concerns that he has cancer considering his family history. His mother is said to have passed away due to breast cancer.

Dustin Diamond "Remains Upbeat" Despite Cancer Scare

Despite Dustin Diamond's illness, his family is looking forward to the 44-year-old comedian's speedy recovery.

Furthermore, Fox News cited that Diamond's family is "hopeful" he can pull through with this. A family member revealed to the publication that "he's scared" but remains confident that he will be able to surpass his serious health condition.

"He's always going to remain upbeat - that's just who he is in that respect," the family member added.

The 44-year-old actor's claim to fame is his role as the lovable nerd, Samuel "Screech" Powers, in the hit TV sitcom "Saved by the Bell."

Although it was announced that the comedy series is doing a reboot, Diamond will not reprise his character.

In a previous interview, his "Saved by the Bell" co-star Lark Voorhies told Toronto's KiSS 92.5 FM that Diamond might be going through a rough time.

"He wants to be paid and respected. We would love for him to come back on set. He's going through his growing pains... He's going through his adult issues and all of that but I am sure he'll be back - granted they have the perfect contract for him. I'm sure he would be back."

Dustin Diamond's Past Scandals and Controversies

It's no secret that the "Captured Hearts" actor has been involved in a slew of scandals and controversies.

Aside from his sex tape way back in 2006, he was also sentenced to four months in prison for stabbing a man during a Christmas Day bar fight in Wisconsin, according to CNN.

In addition, he also published a tell-all book titled "Behind the Bell" in 2009 that involves damning accusations against his co-stars.

