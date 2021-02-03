Early this week, it has been announced that there are a few more people slated to take over the podium for the late Alex Trebek.

Four of the "Jeopardy!" guest hosts to appear later in the season include Anderson Cooper, Savanna Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

However, fans of the famous game show are baffled by the news that the "famous quack doctor" will be hosting the show.

Fans Says No To Dr. Oz as Alex Trebek's 'Jeopardy!' Replacement

On social media, "Jeopardy!" fans are just displeased over the news that Dr. Oz will be one of the people to replace Alex Trebek on the show.

When they announced the doctor's official guest slot on the show's Twitter page, the news was instantly met with people sounding off about it.

On Twitter, former "Jeopardy!" champion Dan Pawson said, "Not on board with Dr. Oz and STRONGLY call for this not to go forward."

According to him, the doctor "stands for misinformation," which is precisely the opposite of what the show is supposed to be.

Other people were more vocal about their displeasure with the news, saying "Dr. Oz is a snake oil salesman who regularly shares inaccurate and harmful information."

Some even called him a "fraud" and a "grifter" and that people should get as far away from him as possible.

People were also dragging the memory of the original host, Alex Trebek, thinking that letting Dr. Oz host "Jeopardy!" is "a bigger insult" to his memory.

Dr. Oz on 'Jeopardy!'

According to Deseret, Dr. Oz has been a longtime proponent of alternative medicine and even went as far as endorsing outright false treatments.

He famously kept pushing hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 in March 2020.

And as per reports, former POTUS Donald Trump's obsession with the drug as a cure for the deadly virus was sparked by Dr. Oz's FOX News appearances.

Unfortunately for them, the drug, which treats lupus and malaria, doesn't provide any benefit or relief for those suffering from the virus.

One of the things that also pissed off "Jeopardy!" fans is that Dr. Oz has also made some claims on his show over the years that there's an entire Wikipedia page that is dedicated to the things he had been saying, even though they lack medical evidence to back them up.

Alex Trebek's Death

The famous TV game show host passed away on November 8, 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer.

At the time of his death, Alex Trebek has completed a few more episodes which aired in December 2020--with the final episode airing last month.

Ken Jennings had guest-hosted on "Jeopardy!" after being the person with the longest winning streak record on the show.

The first series of guest hosts also included Aaron Rodgers, Katie Couric and Mayim Bialik.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles