A new "WandaVision" theory suggests that Evan Peters' Quicksilver is actually Mephisto, and a concept art showed fans how he would look like!

Since its release, "WandaVision" has been unceasingly dropping shocking revelations on the series. Among its recent surprises includes Peters' appearance as Quicksilver from another alternate universe.

However, he seemingly has no plans to play a hero in the series, as a new theory revealed that he might be the real villain of the series--Mephisto to be exact.

To give fans the possible look of Peters as the villain, Raf Grassetti created a piece of art that shows the character as Mephisto.

On his Instagram account, the artist imagined Peters in the devilish role, complete with a traditional devilish look while sitting on his throne.

"WandaVision is the best surprise this year so far. I love the show and can't wait to see where it's going to take us. Here is my quick take on Mephisto, so much fun, I hope we see more of him soon," the artist captioned the post.

Over 55,000 fans already liked the post and approved the possibility of the character's existence.

This could be the perfect explanation of the crossover, though, as Peters' character last appeared on "X-Men: Apocalypse" in 2016.

WandaVision Theory: Who Is Mephisto?

Mephisto is actually a classic Marvel villain who appeared in the first official trailer of Loki's standalone series.

This caused the fans to believe that he will be the main villain of Phase 4, following the immortal Mad Titan Thanos.

Throughout the first six episodes of the Elizabeth Olsen-led series, the demonic figure seemingly appeared numerous times already.

To recall, Dottie Jones (Emma Caulfield) and Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) mentioned The Devil in one of the episodes.

The twins Tommy and Billy fueled the speculations even more since they were reportedly immune to Wanda's power. The immunity was referred to as demon spawn.

Why Evan Peters Joined WandaVision

Aside from these talks, "WandaVision" head writer Jac Schaeffer already explained that she, herself, could not understand Peters' participation at first.

"Like, how do we justify this? Because that's the thing, you can hatch a million great ideas, but to make them land, to make them be grounded, to make them feel organic to the larger story," she told marvel.com.

She also confessed that they have always wanted to pursue the idea of bringing him back to any of the MCU alternate universe.

With the arrival of "WandaVision," Schaeffer's wish finally came true.

