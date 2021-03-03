This week, reports about DC firing Amber Heard from "Aquaman 2" went viral.

News outlets, including Sausage Roll and Yahoo! News, revealed that Heard violated a part of her contract. They also revealed that the actress failed the physical examination.

"Amber Heard did not pass her physical examination. She's put on some pounds and is in terrible shape," the source told Sausage Roll. "There is a clause in her contract which says she is required to be in good form ahead of shooting and she violated that."

They even detailed that Heard's current physical state would prevent her from doing the actions and stunts in the upcoming film.

Meanwhile, Popcorned Planet's Andy Signore confirmed the news and said that he heard it from the people involved in the film's production.

Amber Heard WAS Not Fired

Amid these claims, The Hollywood Reporter debunked the rumor which disappointed Johnny Depp's supporters.

On the official Twitter account of The Hollywood Reporter's Ryan Parker, he revealed that the reports are not accurate.

"Told by a reliable source that reports of Amber Heard being fired off 'Aquaman 2' are inaccurate," he wrote.

It echoed what the actress also expressed last year, saying that she is excited about filming the DC feature once again.

In an exclusive report by EW on November 12, Heard said she is excited about playing her role as Mera again in the upcoming "Aquaman 2."

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," the actress shared.

It shooed away the rumors that she will be replaced by Emilia Clarke in the billion-dollar film franchise.

She also confirmed at that time that the production will be underway this year.

Johnny Depp Angry Over Heard's Success

Even Depp knows that Heard still enjoys the career success he does not have anymore.

After losing his battle against The Sun, he lost his Captain Jack Sparrow role and position on the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise. Insiders even claimed that he is currently blacklisted in Hollywood.

Because of this, the actor reportedly feels mad as Heard continues to reprise her roles. Still, Johnny Depp gets the supports he deserves, especially with the existence of the campaign "Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2" on change.org.

