"Jeopardy!" already has a guest host list for this year. However, most fans want to see Ken Jennings again.

After Alex Trebek died in 2020, his position on "Jeopardy!" became available to be filled by a deserving host.

Since the game show was yet to find the perfect replacement, they hired Jennings to spearhead several episodes.

Before leaving his post, he revealed how fortunate he was to be able to watch the original host.

"Stepping in as a guest host was incredibly humbling, emotional and a lot of fun. It will forever be the honor of my life," he said on the "Jeopardy!" website.

When his stint ended, the show's executive producer, Mike Richards, filled the position temporarily.

Though his time is over, one fan asked him whether the interim host will ever return to host "Jeopardy!" again.

On Twitter, "Jeopardy!" fan Lisa Britt sent a tweet to the host on Sunday.

"Hey Ken. Question: will you be returning to hosting Jeopardy! in the near future? I really enjoyed watching you in action. It was wonderful & I truly feel that Alex Trebek was smiling from heaven. Hope you'll be back soon. #bringbackkenjennings," she wrote.

While receiving a reply from a celebrity has always been rare, the fan luckily earned a response from Jennings himself.

"Anything's possible. Write your Congressperson," he replied after retweeting the post.

Producers, Fans Loved Jennings as Host!

Aside from the particular fan, even the "Jeopardy!" producers and fans applauded Jennings' hosting skills.

One fan said, "Mike Richards seems like an alright guy but there is no comparison: Ken Jennings is hands-down the rightful (and superior) host."

"Hi Ken! You are my most favorite Jeopardy Champion of all time! I loved watching you play all the Jeopardy games you played over the years! Congratulations on being the Jeopardy G.O.A.T. I agree with Lisa! You should be the new Jeopardy Host! I miss Alex too!" another one added.

Meanwhile, Richards himself also told Outsider that Jennings did an amazing job. The executive producer added that the interim host passed his high expectations and did better than what they expected.

"He came out, said the right things, was humbled by the situation, addressed the elephant in the room right away and said no one's going to replace Alex, and they're not. It's a fool's errand," Richards went on.

As of the writing, no official statement from "Jeopardy!" confirmed whether Ken Jennings will be back on the game show again.

