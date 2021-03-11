Piers Morgan Exit: GMB Presenter's Departure NOT Expected, Says Alex Beresford

Days after Piers Morgan's exit, his co-"Good Morning Britain" presenter Alex Beresford broke his silence and commented on the departure.

On his Twitter account, Beresford posted a screenshot of a note he wrote about Morgan alongside the caption "From me."

He began his somewhat lengthy statement by saying that Morgan's departure was not something he ever hoped for. Beresford mentioned that he and Morgan shared a lively and active on-air relationship over the last few years.

The weather presenter added, "We both wanted to be on the show Tuesday morning, and from our very public conversations on Twitter, we both knew how strongly our opinions differed on the treatment of Harry and Meghan pre and post interview that has split the world."

Beresford added that even when things turned out this way, he still hoped that the two could end up understanding each other.

Unfortunately, after a conversation, they were not able to fix what needed to be fixed.

Still, he clarified that he did not challenge Morgan's opinion out of outrage. Instead, they both had to agree to disagree.

Despite explaining his side, Beresford ended up being bombarded with criticisms by Morgan's fans.

On the same post, GMB viewers slammed him for being "out of order."

One Twitter user said, "I'm far from a fan of Piers Morgan and his antagonistic method of broadcasting but you were out of order on this occasion. Your message could've been delivered differently."

"Im no fan of Morgan but have been astounded at how incredibly naive people have been in taking every word spoken by Markle and Harry as being the truth. Flaws all over their interview," another one added.

Another Twitter user penned, "My opinion , in an ordinary workplace, you would never of got away with how you called someone out in front of everyone . You were out of order."

What Happened Between Morgan, Beresford?

On Tuesday, the two GMB broadcasters got involved in a heated argument while talking about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Beresford, who has also been a victim of racism as a biracial man, claimed that Morgan and his racist comments affect Black people.

He went on to say that snubbing Meghan's experience is very problematic.

"I understand you don't like Meghan Markle, you've made it so clear a number of times on this program - a number of times," he said, as quoted by HuffPost.

Beresford also accused Morgan of trashing the Duchess of Sussex, making the presenter stood up from his chair and walked out the set.

"OK. I'm done with this. Sorry. No. Sorry. You can trash me mate, but not on my own show. See you later," Morgan said.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles