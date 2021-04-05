Can Aaron Rodgers Expect A Salary Cut Once He Becomes 'Jeopardy!' Permanent Host?

Has "Jeopardy!" finally found its permanent host?

In an interview on Monday for "The Pat McAfee Show," the Green Bay Packers quarterback talked about how he prepared for his turn guest-hosting on the long-running game show.

The topic of Rodgers' hair and facial hair was brought up, and he even explained that he kept some of his trademark stubble.

Speaking to McAfee, he revealed, "There was conversation - there might have been some people who wanted me to shave to the skin."

"I don't do that a whole lot," Shailene Woodley's fiancé added.

However, he's willing to shave off his facial hair and get a more groomed trim if that was what it takes to become the permanent and full-time host for "Jeopardy!" after its host's death, Alex Trebek.

"If that was a prereq to get the full-time gig, no problem at all."

Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers Salary

Aaron Rodgers, who won "Celebrity Jeopardy!" a few years ago, could surely leave the football field for something that he could do for 30, 40, or even more years at an eight-figure salary.

Currently, it is unknown how much he will be making for guest hosting on "Jeopardy!" but it may even be close to Aaron Rodgers' average annual salary for the Green Bay Packers of $33,500,000.

However, this is not including his $57,500,000 signing bonus and $98,700,000 guaranteed.

Alex Trebek Salary on 'Jeopardy!'

Certainly, nobody could ever compete with the legendary Alex Trebek, the second wealthiest game show host.

Alex Trebek's salary on "Jeopardy!" was reportedly at $10 million, just right behind "Wheel of Fortune's" Pat Sajak, who is getting $12 million annually.

Trebek earns $43,000 per episode for 230 shows in a year.

Fans React to Aaron Rodgers' Desire to Host 'Jeopardy!' Permanently

The news of Aaron Rodgers wanting to host "Jeopardy!" was greeted with excitement by fans after two weeks of previous celebrity guest host Dr. Mehmet Oz's hosting stint was criticized and full of hate.

"Take two of my favorite things and put them together; Aaron Rodgers and Jeopardy," one person tweeted.

Another wrote, "Aaron Rodgers hosting 'Jeopardy!' is my Super Bowl."

While another tweeted, "I haven't watched 'Jeopardy!' in 15+ years, but I'm so happy and excited for Aaron Rodgers to host!"

They added, "I think he'll be awesome. He studied and prepped for it like it was his job."

