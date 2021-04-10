Prince Philip Young Photos: You Probably Have Never Seen the Duke Looking Gorgeous in These Different Angles

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died at Windsor Castle on Thursday morning at the age of 99, according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace. Here's a look back at all of his most memorable moments even before marrying Queen Elizabeth.



There is so much to say about Prince Philip. Not only did the late royal share one of the most legendary royal romances with his wife of more than 70 years, Queen Elizabeth, but he also achieved a great deal in his amazing 99 years.



Although it seems like just yesterday, the royal symbol first joined the British royal family in 1947 when he married Elizabeth.



When King George VI died, not only the Queen's, but also her husband Prince Philip's, lives were forever changed.





The couple was on vacation in Kenya at the time, and the Duke of Edinburgh personally informed her of the story.

Philip sacrificed his own career goals to represent the Royal Family and the country by her side, performing hundreds of engagements each year and refusing to retire until he was 90 years old.

Philip was born on the Greek island of Corfu on June 10, 1921, to a family of Greek and Danish royalty, but his family was exiled from Greece when he was an infant.

He received his education in France, Germany, and the United Kingdom before joining the British Navy at the age of 18 in 1939. During WWII, he was a member of the British forces.







Philip proposed to Princess Elizabeth just before her 21st birthday, but they kept the news to themselves until after the festivities were over.







Princes Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward are their four children.





Philip was patron or president of 800 organizations throughout his royal career, created the Duke of Edinburgh Awards in 1956, and earned a place in the hearts of the nation for his no-nonsense demeanor and humorous quips, or "gaffes."

Isn't he stunning? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.He has four daughters, eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren to look after.

