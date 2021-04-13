Queen Elizabeth II lost her consort after Prince Philip died, but she will continue to tread on as the head of the Monarchy.

After Prince Philip's untimely death, questions about whether Queen Elizabeth II will finally leave the throne started to emerge. This would give Prince Charles the title he has been preparing for a long time now.

However, the recent tragic event will reportedly not affect Her Majesty's stint since Prince Philip would not want her to stop either.

A former senior aide at the Buckingham Palace told PEOPLE magazine that Queen Elizabeth II will not abdicate even without the Duke of Edinburgh by her side.

"Her family will step up and be by her side, but she will carry on. She understands that she has a job to do, and [Philip] would have wanted her to crack on. She did do so when he retired from public life," the source added.

On April 21, Her Majesty will add one more year to her record as the longest-reigning British monarch. She already surpassed Queen Victoria's 63 years and 216 days length of reign.

Although it may be saddening to continue without the support of her husband, the Queen will serve the country even more since she dedicated her life to it.

Per the royal insider, the duty and honor of the royal family push the Queen not to abdicate. At the same time, the public service Prince Philip showed is also important to her.

Prince Philip Prioritized Royal Family More Than Anything

Aside from Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William - the first reserve to the throne - also revealed the same sentiment in his tribute to the late Prince Philip.

On Kensington's official Instagram account, Prince William shared a photo of Prince Philip and Prince George in 2015.

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead," a part of the caption says. "I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

Before his death, the Duke of Edinburgh spent more than 70 years of his life serving Queen Elizabeth II. He held his final royal engagement in August 2017 through a meeting with the Royal Marines and retired at the age of 96.

Prince Philip left London to have a more peaceful life at their Wood Farm Cottage located in Norfolk on the Sandringham Estate. Despite that, he continuously supported the Queen in the most amazing ways.

"It is away from the public eye and it's so peaceful and such a beautiful location," a royal source said that time.

