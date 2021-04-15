Adam Perkins, the brain behind the "Welcome to Chili's!" viral Vine video, has died, his twin brother confirmed.

This week, Perkins' twin brother and usual Vine collaborator Patrick Perkins confirmed the heartbreaking news through an Instagram post. He also posted follow-up images to pay tribute to his late sibling.

On Instagram, Patrick shared a studio photo of them alongside a lengthy caption confirming that his brother died on April 11.

"i can't even really put into words what this loss means for me. i'm often asked the question, "what's it like to be a twin?" and my response is usually, 'what's it like to NOT be a twin?'."

He added, "being a twin is a very central part of my identity. it's all i've known. and i'm struggling to find the words to explain what it will be like for me to live in this world without him. my best friend."

In the same post, Patrick announced that he will be releasing his "Latch Relay" album in Adam's honor. The limited-edition vinyl album will be released through Plas Teg Records.

Patrick shared nine more additional photos of him and his brother, continuously recalling the times they spent together.

Adam Perkins' REAL Cause of Death?

Although Patrick shared multiple updates about his brother, he made no mention of the cause of death. However, a viral video on YouTube claimed that Adam died after getting himself involved in a car accident.

In the video on Slinklime's YouTube channel, it has been alleged that the Viner died in a car crash.

Further details on how and where the aforesaid accident occurred are still unknown.

Internet Users Send Condolences

On the same post, their friends, fans, and colleagues left heartwarming messages to support the family and wish Adam peace.

One Twitter user said, "I love you and Adam to the moon and beyond and to say I'm heartbroken is a huge understatement. I will cherish all the incredible hilarious memories we made together forever."

"this is devastating. he was a powerful influence on my life, and i'm glad the two of you had each other for the time that you did," another one added. "i hope you can get some time and space to process how you need to."

"Unbelievably tragic. Sorry for your indescribable loss," one wrote.

Meanwhile, Adam's ex-partner Kelton Elliot also shared a photo of him and the influencer on his Instagram page and expressed his heartbreak upon hearing the news.

Adam initially earned over 20 million loops for the "Welcome to the Chili's" vine. After establishing his empire on Vine, Adam continued to rise to fame on TikTok. He and his brother usually recorded themselves for online clips which garnered thousands of views.

