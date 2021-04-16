Chrissy Teigen Back on Twitter, Makes 'Big' Announcement on What She's Been Up to

Well, that was a fast break: Chrissy Teigen has returned to Twitter less than a month after announcing her permanent departure from the social media platform.

Teigen tweeted on Friday, "Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol,"."

"I choose to take the good with the bad!!!" she added.

turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 16, 2021

Teigen now has 1.5 million Twitter followers, down from 13.7 million when she shut down her account on March 24.

Read Also: Real Reason Why Chrissy Teigen Decides to Delete Twitter Account REVEALED!

Teigen first left Twitter on March 24th, claiming that the social media site was causing her too much stress and that she wanted to take a break for her own health. The actress has been chastised for everything from her body to her parental decisions to her work in recent years.

"My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not "In a series of tweets, she said goodbye.

Teigen has previously left and returned to Twitter, but many thought that this time will be different because of her strong language in her goodbye tweet. Nonetheless, she made an announcement.

Teigen drollily responded to someone who asked what she's been up to on Friday, "I've spent weeks just telling tweets to shampoo bottles."

Teigen is known for her witty Twitter retweets and has been involved in a number of high-profile Twitter feuds, including one with former US President Donald Trump, whom she referred to as a "p**** a** b****" after the president referred to her as Legend's "filthy mouthed wife" following talks about criminal justice reform.

Read More: Chrissy Teigen 6 Iconic Twitter Clapbacks: Model Responds to Claims of 'Using Miscarriage for Promotion

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles