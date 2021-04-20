Queen's Double Pain: Queen Receives Devastating News During Prince Philip Funeral

Sir Michael Oswald, the former royal studs manager, died at the age of 86. A key figure in the royal family's racing interests, he passed away on the day of Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday, April 17th, after a long period of illness, Times reported.

His death was a further blow to the Queen, who was still grieving the loss of her long-time husband.

For almost 30 years, Sir Michael advised Her Majesty, 94, as well as the Queen Mother. He also presided over their racing interests.

For more than 50 years, Sir Michael was a constant presence in their lives.

In 1970, he was named manager of the Royal Studs, a role he held for the next 28 years.

Sir Michael was married to Lady Angela Cecil, a member of the Queen Mother's bedchamber who had links to the Royal Family as well.

Lady Angela, paid tribute to his husband Oswald, saying, 'He always said he had the most wonderful job anybody could ever have had and that for all his working life he was simply doing what he would have done had he been a rich man who didn't have to work.'"

Sir Michael and Lady Angela married on April 21, 1958, which was both his and the Queen's birthdays. Every year for their anniversary, the couple gets a gun salute, Lady Angela joked.

