Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Wedding Guests: Who's Going To See Them Tie the Knot?

Gwen Stefani has just revealed who is going and not going to her and Blake Shelton's wedding day.

Fans may be disappointed to know that one of the people they're expecting to come will not be going.

On Thursday, on the "Late Night" episode via E! News, Seth Meyers asked the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker if she would be asking Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine to perform at her upcoming nuptials to the country crooner.

However, Stefani and Shelton, who started dating in 2015 and got engaged in 2020, revealed that they are not planning to throw a star-studded ceremony.

Stefani told Meyers, "I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding, but you know, the thing is, is that I feel like we're not gonna have a wedding band."

She added, "I feel like we're not. I feel like we're just gonna go with a playlist. We're keeping it very simple-really simple."

The host then revealed he assumed the guest list would be full of musicians, which would surely put a lot of pressure on a wedding band. But that wasn't exactly the reason.

Gwen Stefani, who was previously to Gavin Rossdale for 14 years, revealed, "I think that the guest list will not have a lot of musicians."

Who Is Going to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Wedding?

Instead, she finally disclosed who will be going and what their nuptials will be like.

"It's gonna be, like, my mom and my dad and just literally going to be just family, and we are looking forward to that."

She went on to clarify that this wouldn't mean they would have a boring wedding ceremony, as she explained, "We're going to make it really fun, but it's not going to be a big, like-you know, it's not like the queen and king are getting married or something."

It seems like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made some changes to their wedding plans after getting engaged in October last year.

In December, the "Minimum Wage" singer told Meyers that they called in "a lot of favors" for their wedding ceremony, which included getting his close friend Levine to perform.

Last month, the "She Will Be Loved" singer also revealed in an interview that he would be honored to sing for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding but added, "They won't ask me. They'll probably get like Luke Bryan or something."

When are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Wedding?

In an interview with "Today," Blake Shelton revealed that they're hoping to get married this summer.

