British model and singer Nick Kamen died. He was 59.

On Wednesday, Kamen's family friend confirmed his passing to the PA Media news, per CNN Entertainment.

According to the agency, the insider revealed that Kamen died on Tuesday night and detailed the cause of his death. Per the source, he suffered from an unmentioned long illness.

However, MailOnline disclosed that the singer faced developing bone marrow cancer which affected his overall health. The news outlet recalled the time his family called Kamen "Lazarus" for overcoming death multiple times.

The 59-year-old model reportedly received a cancer diagnosis four years ago. Since then, he began receiving extensive care and stem cell treatment.

Unfortunately, his illness still killed him even after being in remission.

Family Shares Heartbreak Over Nick Kamen's Shocking Death

In their interview with MailOnline, Kamen's sister shared their tribute for her brother.

Denise Kent applauded him for being a fighter and remaining strong despite going in and out of the hospital.

"He never gave up and put up such a good fight It has been four years. A long time," she said.

Meanwhile, she noted that she saw him for the last time on Sunday. Ever since he got sick, his family members started rotations in visiting him in London. Unfortunately, the family also noted that they expected him to pass away after seeing how he tried to have a four-year battle against cancer.

Boy George, his friend and fellow singer, offered a heartbreaking tribute on his Instagram account. He posted a throwback picture of him alongside a short caption, "R.I.P to the most beautiful and sweetest man Nick Kamen!"

Duran Duran bassist John Taylor also talked about Kamen on his Twitter account.

"So so sad to hear of the passing of Nick Kamen. One of the loveliest and gentlest men I ever met. He was a beloved friend to my daughter and her Mom. We shall all miss him. RIP Nick," he said.

Kamen immediately rose to fame when he appeared on the cover of "The Face" magazine in 1984. In the following year, he turned into a global sex symbol with the 1985 Levi's 501 commercial served as one of his biggest modeling breaks.

Apart from modeling, Kamen also expanded his music career by joining Madonna for her 1986 record "Each Time You Break My Heart."

