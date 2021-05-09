Kim Kardashian’s Expectations From Kanye West on Mother’s Day Revealed

Kim Kardashian is celebrating Mother's Day as a single mom for the first time in years.

The 40-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star shares four kids with her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West - North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3), and Psalm (2).

But despite her divorce, which she filed last Feb., she is said to be "very very happy" in the days that led up to her very first Mother's Day celebration.

And according to an insider who spoke to Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian seems to be doing just fine.

They also revealed what the KKW Beauty mogul is expecting from her Grammy-winning artist ex.

"Kim has no expectations when it comes to Kanye's Mother's Day plans involving her," they said.

"She's okay whether he does something for her or not and she will not be upset either way."

The insider further revealed that she's content with whatever there is as she celebrates with her kids and her mom, Kris Jenner.

Currently, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are said to be "barely speaking" so she isn't expecting that there would be a grandeur surprise waiting for her at her home.

Kim Kardashian's 'New Normal'

Since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, neither of them has been publicly seen together. With that, the SKIMS creator seems to not have any hard feelings.

In fact, she's reportedly feeling "very, very happy." The same insider revealed that most of the time, Kim Kardashian has her kids with her. Additionally, "She finally is turning a corner and getting to a better place with her new normal."

The insider also said how the mom-of-four is "over the moon" because she's "finally free to enjoy herself and the world is opening up and she doesn't have to worry about him."

Kanye West Wanted Out First

In April, another source revealed to Hollywood Life that Kanye West was the first to want to end their marriage a year ago, despite it was the KUWTK star who first filed the divorce papers.

According to the source, "It was him saying for a year that they have nothing in common except the kids and he wanted out."

But it was Kim Kardashian who reportedly "pulled all the stops" just to save their crumbling marriage.

Despite reports for the former power couple not seeing each other, one way or another the pair would be working to celebrate the second birthday of their youngest child, Psalm.

Kim and Kanye are co-parenting and will continue to do so with joint custody, one of the terms in their divorce.

