Bennifer 2.0: Sign That Jennifer Lopez May Still ‘Love’ Ben Affleck Decades After Breakup

People are dying to know if Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance more than a decade after they ended their engagement.

But if there's one person who was a part of JLo's circle who might know about the current status, it would be her former publicist, Robert Shuter.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Shuter talked about the ongoing speculation about the "Hustlers" actress" and the Oscar Academy winner's current relationship.

He revealed that despite their relationship ending in 2004, JLo reportedly may still own the ring.

Shuter revealed, "As far as I know, Jen has never returned the ring."

He even recalled gushing about the ring to the singer-actress during the time, saying, "Forgive me, Jen, it was almost QVC-ish. It was so big."

"Then she said, 'Don't touch it. It's real. It's a real thing.'"

When Ben Affleck proposed to JLo in Nov. 2002, he went above and beyond with blinding bling with his selection.

He chose a pink diamond from Harry Winston which was reportedly 6.1 carats. The estimated worth of JLo's engagement ring is $2.5 million.

The publicist also said it might be a good thing Jennifer Lopez still has the engagement ring, because if Bennifer 2.0 is real this 2021, "gosh, she's already got the ring."

Shuter, who worked for the "Get It Right" hitmaker when she was first dating the "Batman v Superman" actor, seems confident that the couple's romance is going to be rekindled.

"My sources are telling me they are back together," he shared.

"Jennifer falls hard and she falls fast and so these two, they're a couple, they're together."

Shuter also talked about the former power couple being "so sexy" and that what they had was "the real deal."

Speaking of the rumors that Ben Affleck may have written his ex-girlfriend "love letters" through emails after she ended her relationship with Alex Rodriguez in April, "He's got her email address and was firing off these love letters."

"He knows her well," talking of the notes that were well-written. "These letters worked."

Gen Z is obsessed with the early 2000s so JLo and Ben Affleck brought back Bennifer. pic.twitter.com/gm8BxQETWm — Laura K. Garrison (@laurakgarrison) May 11, 2021

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Rumored Romance Heats Up

An insider has recently revealed to Us Weekly that the "Maid in Manhattan" actress "still has feelings" for her ex-boyfriend.

"They are taking it slowly, but things are moving in a romantic direction."

Another source told People magazine that Bennifer is in touch with each other every day and that they are already making plans "to see each other soon."

The source noted how "Jennifer is still very excited about how things are going with Ben."



