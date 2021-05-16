Bring Back Steve Harvey Trends After Miss Universe 2020 Philippines' Bet Fails to Win the Crown

After the Philippines' delegate Rabiya Mateo failed to make the top ten finalists, a petition to bring back Steve Harvey as Miss Universe host has gained traction on Twitter.

Mateo came in 21st place in the 69th Miss Universe pageant held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Harvey has hosted the Miss Universe pageant since 2015, but he made headlines when he declared Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutiérrez as the 2015 winner when it was actually Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach.

"Bring back Steve Harvey and PH will bring home the crown!," one user commented while posting photos of Wurtzbach and Miss Universe 2018 Winner Catriona Gray, who also hails from Philippines.

Bring back Steve Harvey and PH will bring home the crown! #MissUniverse #PHILIPPINES pic.twitter.com/52K4LjEvyz — kd ◡̈ (@ASAH1KUUN) May 17, 2021

Another commented that Steve Harvey is probably the country's lucky charm. "steve harvey ata lucky charm ng PH Hahaahahahahahah (Steve Harvey seems like the lucky charm of PH)."

Where is Steve Harvey? Why Didn't He Host Miss Universe 2020?

When the Miss Universe organization announced Steve's replacements on Twitter this past April, Steve replied, "I miss you guys - but I'll see you for the 70th!" "We'll miss you too - but we'll see you soon!" the organizer replied to Steve on Instagram.

Miss Universe and Steve don't seem to have broken up for good, based on the conversation above. Given that Miss Universe has been held in November, December, or January for the past five years, the most likely reason for Steve's absence this year is a scheduling and/or travel dispute.

Steve had just returned from South Africa, where he was filming season 2 of Family Feud Africa. Steve is also the host of Family Feud Africa in Ghana, as well as Celebrity Family Feud and Family Feud in the United States. Apart from that, Steve is busy with his Facebook Watch series, Steve on Watch.

Miss Universe 2020-2021 Winners

Miss Brazil Julia Gama and Miss Mexico Andrea Meza were the final two, with Meza emerging victorious. Miss Mexico is a girl from Mexico. Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe for the first time. She was given a crown, as well as a sash and flowers. Meza then took her first steps as Miss Universe 2020 on stage.

Miss Dominican Republic Kimberly Jimenez was named fourth runner-up ahead of the winner's announcement.

Miss India Adline Castelino came in third place.

Miss Peru Janick Maceta came in second place.

