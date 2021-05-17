Céline Dion has recently opened up about her love interest after the passing of her husband, René Angelil, five years ago.

The grammy-winning French-Canadian singer appeared on the "TODAY" show to discuss her new Las Vegas recidency, the singer also gets candid about her dating life after her husband passed away in 2016.

When asked about opening her heart and dating again, she said "I don't know. I have no idea,".(Watch the interview segment below)



Dion had also expressed that she's contented with the love that she's been receiving from her children "But right this second, love is so big right now in my life, with my kids, with life itself," she stated.

READ NOW: Ariana Grande Just Got Married: Who's The Lucky Husband?

The singer also clarified that she's not thinking of seeing anyone and is unsure of her future dating life "I'm not thinking about a relationship and falling in love again. I don't. Do I have to say that it will never happen anymore? I don't know. I don't know." she added.

Dion gets candid about reflecting on her memories with her husband and children as well as how Angelil's passing made an impact in her life.

"I feel like René has given me so much through the years and still today. I see my kids, I look at them — we live with him. We still live with him. He's still a part of our lives every day, so I have to say that I feel very, very strong." she stated.

Céline Dion's husband, René Angélil, passed away because of throat cancer, he died on January 14, 2016, two days before his 74th birthday.

The couple had three children, 20-year-old René-Charles, and 10-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.

New Las Vegas Residency

Dion is set to appear on a new Las Vegas residency from November 5-20 at the new Resorts World. The singer previously had her residency at Caesars Palace for 16 years.

"It's going to be about an energy, about starting again, about living again, about feeling that something will come out of this, hopefully, it's about a moment" Dion teased her new residency.

Her November 5th show's profit will go to COVID-19 relief, something that the singer is passionate about over the past year.

READ ALSO: Vanessa Bryant Details Heartwarming Reason Why Her Daughter Natalia Didn't Attend Kobe Bryant's Memorial Ceremony

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles