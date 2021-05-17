Lili Reinhart of the hit CW series "Riverdale" recently took to Instagram to talk about her mental health.

Reinhart, 24, gets candid about her depression that she's been battling for 11 years.

"Some days I feel really defeated by my depression. It's an exhausting battle that I've been fighting for 11 years and some days, like today, it can feel intolerable," The actress wrote on her Instagram stories.

"This is a reminder to my fellow warriors that it's okay to have days where you don't want to fight anymore." she added.

The actress ended her statement by telling fans to take care of themselves as well as there are brighter days coming "You don't need to justify your mental health to anyone, prioritize yourself when needed, take time to rest. Surround yourself with good people and high vibrations... but remember you are always worth fighting for. And tomorrow could be such a beautiful day."

Reinhart, who's also a mental health advocate, has always been open in talking about topics like this. In September of 2020, the actress revealed to Nylon that she "feels like a prisoner" returning to the set of Riverdale in Vancouver.

"I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada," she revealed.

She has been isolating during that time to reflect on her mental health and she has been attending virtual therapy.

"I felt very sad and hopeless, because of personal things that were happening in my life ... I was like, 'I'm going to go through the next however many months of shit, pure sh*t, awful, crying every day, but the necessary work.'" she stated

She had also been open about her crippling anxiety before landing her role on "Riverdale". In 2017, Reinhart mentioned that she had to leave Los Angeles and move back to her parents' house in North Carolina in order to handle her mental health problems.

In 2020, The actress released her New York Times best-seller book titled "Swimming Lessons" which talks about the euphoric feeling of young love, as well as battling with anxiety and depression while in the spotlight.

Reinhart stars as Betty Cooper in the hit CW TV Series "Riverdale" alongside Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, and Madelaine Petsch. The ongoing series is currently on its 5th season.

