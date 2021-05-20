John Tavares Injury: Disturbing Video of Maple Leafs Captain Horrifying Blow To The Head

John Tavares has suffered a serious injury on the ice during the first period of Toronto's opening-round playoff series on Thursday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs were playing against Montreal Canadiens when the captain took an inadvertent knee to the head.

According to Sporting News, Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot made the first hit on Tavares near the Leafs' blue line.

A few moments later, Corey Perry accidentally kneed Tavares in the side of the head as he fell.

Perry clips Tavares in the head



Scary.

As soon as his head hit the ice, he didn't move as Toronto's medical staff signaled for the Emergency Responders to bring in a snatcher.

When the EMS personnel descended, the Maple Leafs captain was put into a sitting position and appeared to have passed out briefly.

Tavares' teammates gathered around him for support while the Canadiens players watched the other team with worry and concern.

Perry later came over to give Tavares and the Leafs to check if their captain was okay, a sign of sportsmanship. Tavares also seemed disoriented and had to be calmed by the EMS before they could continue.

As soon as he calmed, the 30-year-old athlete settled onto the stretcher and was taken off the ice. He even gave a thumbs-up as soon as he left.

John Tavares was stretchered off the ice after taking an inadvertent knee to the head.



He gave a thumbs up as he was leaving the ice.



(via @sportsnet)pic.twitter.com/potjpvujFX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 21, 2021

The team later confirmed that their captain was transported to a hospital and will remain there for a few more tests to be administered.

The Canadiens, as well as fans, are hoping that John Tavares would be okay.

Candiens Montreal team said on their Twitter, "We'd like to express our concern for John Tavares and are sending him our best wishes for a speedy recovery."

Another tweeted, "I hope #91 is okay #MTLvsTOR."

Some expressed how "frightened" they were seeing Tavares' injury, "I have no idea what to say other than I hope Tavares is okay."

Game Resumes After John Tavares' Injury

The game resumed shortly after John Tavares was carried out of the ice.

Maple Leafs newcomer Nick Foligno, who was acquired to the team from Columbus Blue Jackets later in the season, fought Corey Perry immediately after the puck was dropped on the ice.

Foligno and Perry received five-minute majors.

Habs forward Josh Anderson then opened the scoring, thanks to assists from Tyler Toffoli and Eric Staal.

By the end of the third period, the Canadiens won the game with 2-1.

The Leafs and the Habs are playing each other for post-season, the first time since 1979.

