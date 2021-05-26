Vivica Fox recently admits that going public with her relationship was ultimately the reason for its demise.

Based on an article published by Cheat Sheet, the actress confessed "without reservations" that 50 Cent was the love of her life and "He will always have a special place in my heart," but mentions beforehand the reason their relationship ended.

"The main thing that killed the relationship was that we just went way too public, way too fast," Fox still blames the media, concluding that there were too many people in their business which led to their downfall as a couple.

50 Cent Dumps and Puts Vivica Fox On Blast During a Radio Interview

When asked how did the relationship reach its end, actress Vivica A. Fox remembers the exact moment her friend revealed it to her.

In an interview with VladTV, Vivian recalls the moment her friend Daryl Brown called her and said "Your boy is on the radio blasting you," followed by her disbelief in finding out that 50 Cent was telling everybody that they had broken up. Fox was in Baltimore, Maryland filming for the movie "The Salon," when the rapper broke up with her.

The Evolution of Vivica Fox and 50 Cent's Relationship From Late Night Phone Calls to Trash Talking

The celebrity couple dated back in 2003 for a short amount of time. The first public link between them was during the 2003 BET Awards where the rapper famously gave Fox a shout-out on stage with the line, "And I'd like to thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress."

The two quickly burned through their relationship from late-night phone calls to officially date with the prospects of marriage before everything crashed and burned. According to People, Vivica was haunted by their relationship for a long time after discovering 50 Cent's plan on proposing to her.

The duo became scorned ex-lovers who can't seem to move on from their failed relationship since their split and had been dropping public clap backs one after another, until 2017 when both sides put up a truce and made peace with each other.

The most recent update on their love lives is 50 Cent's most recent fitness-professional-and-law-student girlfriend- Jamira Haines who goes by the name "Cuban Link."

The couple debuted their relationship at a red carpet event last year. This sudden reveal left fans shocked as the rapper preferred to keep his private life lowkey, which shows the stark difference between his current relationship and his previous one with Vivica.

