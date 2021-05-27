After 12 months of radio silence, Heather Morris speaks up about her co-star's alleged negative personality during all six seasons of Glee.

E! reports that it has been exactly a year since the lead character of the hit television series was exposed to have been "mean-spirited" throughout the filming and promotion process. And although Lea Michele has apologized, her former co-stars can't seem to forget those dark times.

Heather Morris, who played the role of Brittany Pierce in the show, shared her thoughts on how everything happened the way it did.

The actress admitted that all the other stars could have "stepped up" and communicated their collective concerns to FOX network executives but they were unable to due to the nature of the entertainment industry during those times.

"So now we are living in a culture where it's acceptable to go do things like that, whereas I think many people were very scared," said Morris on the "Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino" podcast on May 27, 2021.

Glee Cast Wonders If They Were Victims of Bullying As They Were Forced to Stay Quiet About Lea Michele's Behavior on Set

According to Digital Spy, the former Glee star confessed about the dark side of the television industry, since the Lea Michelle incident happened over 12 years ago and it was during a time when "it wasn't easy to speak up about feeling uncomfortable on set." During the podcast episode where Morris guested in, she wondered if she and the rest of her co-stars were victims of bullying and experienced victim-blaming for letting a certain peer step all over them. "The only person who was honest about it was Naya [Rivera.] And it was something that was very hush-hush on set," the actress further explained. READ MORE: Remembering Naya Rivera: Ryan Dorsey in Tears While Visiting 'Glee' Star's Grave

Heather Morris Still Struggles in Accepting What Happened in The Past Regarding the Alleged Feud with Lea Michelle

Based on an article published by Vanity Fair, Morris is having a difficult time accepting her silence during those times. "I didn't feel like it was my place. I don't know why- because I was a cast member just like everybody else," she regrettably admits. The former Glee star reiterates that all previous statements about Michele's behavior on the set are "all very true," to which the latter offered a public apology which she posted on her Instagram.

The post was a screenshot with the message "Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused."

Michele was absent during the Glee cast's most recent online reunion which was a tribute to their late co-star Naya River who passed away in July 2020.

