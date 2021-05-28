Singer Ariana Grande appeared on stage for the first time as a married woman.

The "7 rings" hitmaker performed the chart-topping remix of "Save Your Tears" alongside The Weeknd.

During the performance, the live audience as well as viewers at home have seen Ariana's wedding band placed next to her massive engagement ring.

Did anyone else have their binoculars out looking for @arianagrande's wedding ring? 👀 #iHeartAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/QIIXs1TVc9 — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) May 28, 2021

Dalton Gomez, the singer's husband, was reportedly part of the designing process of Ariana's wedding band. Gomez reached out to Solow & Co to create the perfect ring for ther wedding day.

In a statement released to E! News, a spokesperson of the jewelry shop stated that Gomez was a big part of the process, "They worked with Dalton on this, it's a beautiful, tasteful platinum and diamond pave band. Dalton was very happy with it." they stated.

The new ring is smaller than the engagement ring Dalton had given to Ariana back in December.

The massive engagement ring, which she has also worn in the event, was estimated to cost around $350,000.

According to the same jewelry shop, Gomez was also involved in the process of creating the estimated 3-carat with a 12mm-long diamond and pearl ring.

In an article published by E! News, Jack Solow said "Dalton was involved in every step of the selection process through FaceTime and Zoom."

He also mentioned that Dalton wants to incorporate a pearl in the ring because it is sentimental to Ariana, "It was his idea to do the diamond on an angle and he said to me we had to incorporate a pearl into the finished piece because it is very sentimentally special, the element of a pearl is very, very sentimentally special to Ariana. He wanted to include that in the ring." he stated

According to fan theories, the pearl that was originally inducted to the ring that her nonna gave her is the same exact pearl that was added to the engagement ring.

The singer has not yet confirmed the theory mentioned above.

Grande married the real estate agent in an intimate wedding in her Montecito, California home. It is reported that only 20 people was invited.

At the time of this writing, the price of the wedding band as has not yet confirmed nor estimated by professionals. We will post a follow-up article if there are updates regarding the ring.

