Prince Harry Visited By US Local Police Hours After Prince Philip's Death— REPORT

A police officer immediately went to Prince Harry's residence in Santa Barbara County after Prince Philip died.

In a new report by Fox News, a spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office detailed how one of their officers went to Prince Harry on April 9.

Per the statement, an officer helped Buckingham Palace to get in touch with the royal prince as he did not know the saddening news yet. When Prince Philip died, the Palace reportedly had difficulties in getting in touch with him.

Since he was unreachable via phone call, the U.S. Embassy in London, England, contacted the office instead. They asked the department to contact the Duke of Sussex at his home.

The spokesperson revealed that one deputy from the sheriff's office responded to the request and immediately relayed the message to the head of security.

The officer did not directly tell the news to Prince Harry. Instead, they advised him to get in touch with Buckingham Palace.

What Happened Next?

Due to the time difference between California and the U.K., the Palace found it hard to connect with him. Soon after Prince Harry learned about it, Buckingham Palace finally released the official statement.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," the statement read.

Prince Harry jetted back to his home country two days later to attend Prince Philip's funeral. Meanwhile, his wife was not able to attend as she is currently pregnant with their second child.

The Duke of Edinburgh's remains currently lies inside a Royal Vault at the St. George's Chapel.

According to The Telegraph, Prince Philip will be transferred to King George VI's memorial chapel once Queen Elizabeth II dies. He will lie alongside her when that time finally comes.

The chapel holds the remains of Her Majesty's father, George VI, Queen Mother, and her sister, Princess Margaret. The central feature of the building shows "George VI" and "Elizabeth" names in gold lettering with their years of birth and death.

The whole funeral only saw around 30 mourners avoid COVID-19 complications. At the same time, the event became the place for the royal family to celebrate the life of the late prince and his more than 70 years of service to the Queen and Commonwealth.

