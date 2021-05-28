Prince Charles Could Break Another 2-Century Old Royal Tradition For Practical Reasons—Experts

Royal experts foreseeing the near future believe that Prince Charles will sit on the throne but there'd be an empty Buckingham Palace.

According to Mirror, there is a strong claim that the next-in-line royal will decide to stay in the Clarence House rather than in the Buckingham Palace when he is crowned King.

London's Buckingham Palace is the official residence of the sovereign and it has been that way for 200 years, making it a historic tradition. However, if viewed practically, it is less likely that Charles will leave and give up Clarence House.

"Will he really in his late 70s want to up sticks from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace?" asks Roya Nikkhah, royal correspondent of The Sunday Times.

The royal correspondent continues to say that the Palace will be treated and used as the monarchy's headquarters, an office to conduct official royal duties, and not a permanent home once Charles comes into succession.

The Current Official Residences of the Royal Family in 2021

Based on this article by Hello magazine the Prince of Wales has been at Clarence House since 2003. The royal residence has been passed down from family to family, it was the former home of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, as well as the Queen Mother.

The Cambridges are currently living in the Kensington Palace, speculators also doubt whether William and Kate are willing to uproot their family to the Buckingham Palace if they are to become the King and Queen.

Meanwhile, the Queen was removed from the royal palace since the pandemic, she and the late Prince Philip had been staying at the Windsor Castle. However, it is confirmed that she will be returning to Buckingham Palace once everything settles down.

The legacy of Buckingham Palace is that since 1936 it has been the seat of the monarchy. Queen Elizabeth II had stayed in the palace throughout her 69 years of reign, Gloucestershire Live claims.

Prince Charles Preparing to Step Into the Throne and Takes on More Responsibilities

"I can't help thinking that Charles may not come to the throne for another five to six years," says royal expert Christopher Warwick on True Royalty TV according to this article by Express.

The Prince has notably stepped up his royal duties as the Queen takes it slow due to her old age and grieves for the passing of Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh was reported to receive support from the Duchess of Cornwall as he takes the lead on several family matters and is now tasked with responsibility for The Firm.

He also assisted the Queen when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their life-changing decision of retiring from their royal duties.

