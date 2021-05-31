Ben Winston, the director of HBO Max's "Friends: Reunion" is expressing his support towards Matthew Perry's health.

Winston recently appeared as a guest on The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top Five podcast to discuss the secrets behind the "Friends" reunion as well as his reactions to the show's cast members.

He then went and talked about Matthew Perry and how he perceived the negative comments thrown at the actor.

"People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren't. I loved working with him. He's a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show. I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this." the director slams negative comments against the actor.

He mentioned that it was great working with the actor again after years, "It was great to see him. And I think he's very funny on the show. But yes, I think he's OK. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward."

The reaction came after Matthew Perry's past struggles dealing with drug and alcohol abuse. In a 2013 issue of People, the actor candidly opened up his problems.

The actor mentioned that after "Friends" had ended, he drank alcohol on a routine basis. He had also suffered a jet ski accident in 1997 that made him addicted to prescription medication, "I had a big problem with pills and alcohol, and I couldn't stop." he stated.

The actor also revealed in 2002 that he can relate with his character, Chandler Bing, as both of them are hiding behind human emotions with laughter.

Perry was hospitalized in 2002 because of pancreatitis caused by his alcohol abuse.

The actor went to rehab twice and has been sober ever since.

Perry had also opened "The Perry House" in Malibu, a home that caters sober men for them to recover well.

"Friends", a popular sitcom in the 90s that stars Matthew Perry alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow, recently got together after two decades in a HBO Max-produced reunion special titled "Friends: The Reunion" which was directed by Ben Winston.

