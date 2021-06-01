Kylie Jenner Thinks Travis Scott Reconciliation is a Bad Idea, Even for Stormi, Here's Why

Over the past few years, several rumors of Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy Travis Scott have emerged.

The pair started dating in 2017 after meeting at Coachella. Fast forward to ten months later, they welcomed their daughter Stormi in Feb. 2018. But by Oct. 2019, they confirmed that they have broken up.

Though they are not together, the couple's co-parenting method with their three-year-old daughter is reportedly healthy, as if nothing has changed.

An insider revealed to Hollywood Life that the makeup mogul, the artist, and the toddler spend a lot of time together. And despite not being officially together, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott remain focused on their relationship with their daughter.

"Kylie, 23, and Travis', 29, relationship hasn't changed at all. They spend a lot of time together and they don't post about it."

The source added that their little family is united, and they talk to each other all of the time.

"Travis is always calling her to check in on her and Stormi. They do family dinners and activities whenever Travis is in town."

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Knows Romantically Reuniting Is A Bad Idea

Though it may seem like the perfect time to reconcile with how perfect their arrangement is going, it just doesn't seem like reconciliation is a great idea at all.

According to the insider, one of the reasons why Kylie Jenner's next possible romantic reunion with Travis Scott won't work is because of his work. "Kylie knows ... with his busy schedule and lifestyle."

And per the "Astroworld" rapper, he's not ready to give up the bachelor life just yet.

However, it seems like the Kylie Beauty creator is okay with that. "He doesn't want to settle down, but she's actually okay what that."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star also knows that she's too young now and doesn't need to settle down or even be in a relationship right now.

Kylie is reportedly not going to dwell in the could have and should have because she also knows Travis can't give her what she needs.

However, it's still worth noting that things between them may change. After all, it's still very possible.

But for now, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are happy with how their relationship is going, despite its unconventionality because "they don't care. It works for them."

Rumors of Kylie and Travis reconciliation rumor for the nth time this year comes after they were spotted shopping at Target and even shared a flirty moment in the playground with their daughter a few days ago.

