Royal Breakthrough: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry To 'Talk Things Through' Over Lunch?

Queen Elizabeth II has invited Prince Harry to have a private lunch, a source alleged

First reported by The Daily Mail, the source stated that Her Majesty has reached out to the Prince to have lunch together, which will be "a chance for them to talk things through". The source added that the queen's gesture is magnanimous.

If the Prince's said the invitation was to accept, this would be the first time the two will have a sit-down conversation since Prince Harry stepped down from his royal duties alongside his wife, Meghan.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry Have Not Seen Each Other For Months

The last time the Queen and Prince Harry spoke to each other was at Prince Philip's funeral two months ago, but the two didn't have a good talk as they were outdoors and surrounded by other family members.

The source clarified that the invite was made before Meghan Markle gave birth to their daughter, Lilibet Diana.

According to early reports, Prince Harry is expected to return to the United Kingdom on July 1st to attend the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue. Still, Meghan Markle will be left behind in Montecito, California, with their newly-born child and their two-year-old son, Archie.

READ NOW: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Baby Mocked By Family Lawyer -- Gets Instant Karma [REPORT]

Princess Diana's Statue To Be Unvelied Next Month

The late Princess Diana's new statue is set to be unveiled on July 1st. The date not only marks a momentum occasion for the Royal family, but also Diana's supposed to be 60th birthday.

Even though memorials were built in honor of the late princess all over the UK, this is the first official statue recognized by the royal family.

The said monument was commissioned by Prince Harry and Prince William, which they announced on the Princess of Wales' 20th death anniversary in 2017.

The statue is said to be placed in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. The royal brothers are expected to set their difference aside to commemorate their late mother in the unveiling. Kate Middleton is also expected to attend alongside her three children with Prince William.

The Royal Family nor a spokesperson did not confirm Queen Elizabeth II's invitation to Prince Harry.

READ ALSO: Jeffree Star 2.0? Beauty Mogul Steps Back From Drama After 'Self-Reflection' Amid Series Of Controversies

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles