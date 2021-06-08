‘Bridgerton Actor Rege-Jean Page Corrects Fans on a ‘Burning’ Mistake About 'Wedding Night Scene'

'Bridgerton" stars Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, along with director Sheree Folkson and composer Kris Bowers, recentedly participated in Variety magazine's, "Making a Scene." Here, the actor, who would no longer appear on the show's season 2, wanted fans to at least note that they have a mistake over something.

The three broke down the unforgettable "I Burn for You" scene - one of the most well-loved, well-remembered, and well-talked abouts cenes of the "Bridgerton" season 1. It's also called the wedding night scene.

However, even though it was widely discussed and gushed about, the actor claimed that the fans actually remembered the scene wrong.

The iconic scene, which was shown in Episode 5, made a lot of fans more in love with the show, and the characters. According to Phoebe, she was in fact quite shocked that this particular line or even scene, would have an impact, among all the nice lines and scenes on this show.

"You have no idea what lines people are going to care about," Phoebe revealed while reflecting on that epic scene. "That was surprising to me. It wasn't like I saw 'I burn for you' in the script and was like, 'This is what people are going to talk about.'," she explained further.

Although some fans have attributed the to quite simple but meaningful line to Regé's character, Simon, the actor revealed that itt was instead, Phoebe's character, Daphne who uttered those four hearlwarming, magical words. "I do not say, 'I burn for you!' It's not my line!" Regé recalled. "Everyone clearly was feeling very burned for, which I'll take as a compliment," he added.

Phoebe shed light how she was able to utter those words with so much feeling, even if she and Regé's are not dating.

"The key to dialogue like that is just to make it as organic and as real as possible. There's no other way to play saying a line like that than to make it an inward feeling," she explained.

Ever since "Bridgerton" debuted on Christmas Day fans simply haven't been able to get enough of the magic that played out between the two stars in the show's first season, and for that. According to Phoebe, she's just fortunate that her co-actor is simply simply had chemistry to thank for their eternal fandom.



"Me and Regé had such a great professional relationship and worked so hard on making everyone feel like we were really in love," she explained. "And I think we managed to do that, so that's good."

Page no doubt has made fans tfeel more sad that he's not part of Season 2. Shonda Rhimes, herself said that she was shocked by the reaction to killing the actor. "Usually, that happens when I've killed off somebody that's been around for a while. Like, we didn't kill him, he's still alive!" she said.

She added, "[Regé-Jean] is a powerful, amazing actor and that meant we did our job - every season, our job is finding the right people and putting together this incredible, world-shifting romance."

