LeBron James will show a massive change inside the court by not wearing his usual jersey no. 23 in the next season.

Ahead of the release of his new movie "Space Jam: A New Legacy," LeBron decided to continue wearing the no. 6 jersey in the next season.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Tim Cato, the move will give a nod to the movie where he wears the jersey No. 6.

In 2019, he almost changed the number as well when Anthony Davis joined the Lakers from the New Orleans Pelicans. At that time, LeBron wanted to give him the no. 23 as it remains the only number he has been wearing since college.

However, Davis will reportedly continue donning No. 3 in the next season.

The new jersey number might finally allow LeBron to dominate the court again. For what it's worth, he wore it for the last time when he was still in Miami Heat. He and his team won back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.

He needed to switch to No. 23 when he went back to Cleveland Cavaliers and kept it when he joined the Lakers in 2018.

What Happened to LeBron James?

LeBron seemingly does not do well in the past seasons. Currently, the basketball superstar already missed the Finals in two of the last three seasons.

The injuries he sustained also affected his chance to win the MVP title again.

In April, NBC Sports and PointsBet hoped that their bet would score another MVP honor under his belt - his first since 2013. However, CBS Interactive's Assistant Managing Editor Brad Botkin said that the Lakers became a bad team.

He also noted that his recent injuries would affect his journey toward becoming the MVP.

"[But] the MVP is likely not going to happen this season with this much time on the shelf and the Lakers potentially ending up without home-court advantage in the first round," he said.

Earlier this year, he twisted his ankle inwards during the game with The Hawks. LeBron then underwent rehab and spent more time working on his physical state more than the time he spent sleeping.

Still, when he came back, he delivered the sad news to fans, saying that he may no longer return with 100 percent healthy again.

"I knew I wasn't going to get back to 100 percent. It's impossible," he said. "I don't think I will ever get back to 100 percent in my career."

