Lilibet Diana NOT The First Royal To Be Born in US; Meet The Little Royal Who Currently Lives in the UK

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their second child, Lilibet Diana, many royal fans thought that she was the first British royal baby to be born on US soil.

However, that may not be the case.

Who Was The First British Royal To Be Born in the US?

Maud Windsor is the other royal that was born in California.

She is Lord Frederick Windsor's daughter, the son of Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin, Prince Michael of Kent.

During that time, Lord Frederick was working as a financial analyst and previously a music journalist.

Maud was born at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

She was born in the US because, just like Meghan Markle, her mother is also an actress.

"Two and a Half Men" star Sophie Winkleman was still part of the show when she married Lord Frederick almost eleven years ago. Now, she is known to be Lady Frederick Windsor.

She previously played the role of Zoey opposite Ashton Kutcher on the show, which ran from 2003 until 2015, but starred on the sitcom from 2011 until 2015.

Lord Frederick and Sophie got married in 2009 at Hampton Court.

The actress previously admitted that nobody knew that she was a royal when she was still part of the sitcom.

According to a previous interview, "People in my business in America didn't know about about it because they'd just see 'Sophie Winkleman' on the sheet and I'd go and do the audition and then get the job or not."

She added, "And they didn't find anything out about me. They just knew me from my acting, which was quite important to me."

Despite being born in the US, Maud was baptized in the UK. Currently, she lives in London with her family.

READ ALSO: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Making Critical Career Move by Hiring Nicole Scherzinger's Consultant?

Meet One of Queen Elizabeth II's Great Grandchildren

It was in 2013 when Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor welcomed Maud Elizabeth Daphne Marina Windsor. When she was born, she was 42nd in line to the throne.

Maud Windsor attends Thomas's Battersea school with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

She has a younger sister named Isabella, who was born in 2016. However, she doesn't share the US link with her sister. Isabella was born in Westminster Hospital.

The Windsors do not carry out royal duties, but they take royal patronages for charities.

You may have already seen the little royal at several royal weddings. Maud stood alongside Princess Charlotte as a bridesmaid during Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018.

READ MORE: Lilibet Diana: The One Royal Prince Harry Immediately Texted After Daughter Was Born Revealed

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles