Miley Cyrus Posts New Tour Dates, A New Dragon Tattoo, and Archival Ariana Grande Clip

Miley Cyrus is seriously back at the music front. Not that she has technically vanished from the limelight, but this time, she has announced new tour dates plus, showed off one of the coolest back tattoos there is.

The "Adore You" singer is hitting the road once more. Cyrus, 28 provided a new whole set of tour dates to watch out for on her social media on June 16.

New Tour Dates for Miley Cyrus

From the looks of it the singer will be holding an eight-day tour. This will begin on July 4 at Resorts World Las Vegas in Nevada and end on October 8 at the Austin City Limits Festival in Texas.

In between those dates, fans can catch Cyrus performing live in Illinois for the Lollapooza, California for the BottleRock Festival, Wisconsin for Summerfest, and Georgia for the Music Midtown Festival. She's set to have really busy months from here on.

New Lower Back Tattoo

As she made the exciting announcement, she also showed off a cool new tattoo that is bound to have a deep meaning only she would know while fans can only surmise.

ALSO READ: Will Smith 'A Tortured Soul' for 20 Years: Jada Pinkett Smith Posting About Tupac Shakur Had Fans Trolling Husband

The tattoo - a tiger, being ensnared by a dragon, truly suits her flamboyant personality. It's not the only tattoo she has. The inks on her body have accumulated over the years.

"I don't know what y'all wanna see more. My back tat or me in concert! Here ya go! Now there's only one thing left to do!" Miley captioned the posts on Twitter and Instagram.

Ariana Grande Once Said She Looks Amazing

Probably knowing someone would react to her tattoo or to her in a bikini, which she once said she could not wear for years following her VMAs scandal, she also posted a throwback video that features none other than Ariana Grande singing her praises. To add context to what she is doing, she added this caption on the archival Ariana clip, "P.S. swipe for MY opinion on YOUR opinion."

"She's an adult. She can do whatever the hell she wants. And she looks amazing," Grande could be heard saying. Miley also added more clips of herself at many public events. After a pandemic that pushed public events to the bare minimum, people should be missing seeing her like this.

ALSO READ: Grieving Prince Philip May Take Longer for Queen Elizabeth, The Palace Than Usual, Countess Sophie Wessex Claims

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles