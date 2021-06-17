Ghislaine Maxwell Abused in Jail? Socialite’s Disgusting Condition and ‘Mistreatment’ As An Inmate LEAKED

Ghislaine Maxwell is in jail hell.

The 59-year-old socialite has been accused of grooming minor girls for her former lover, Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell two years ago after being held for sex trafficking charges.

According to Radar Online, Epstein's alleged madam has been denied basic human necessities and mistreated by guards in a Brooklyn prison she's being held at.

Maxwell's prison cell had "vermin droppings fell from air vents" and into her space in court documents obtained by the outlet.

"Raw sewage" was also claimed to have been leaked into her cell and revealed that the guard confiscated her confidential documents following a legal meeting.

There was also rat poop inside her cell, she claimed.

Maxwell's lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, filed a complaint against the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where officers pried into his client's confidential legal papers and continued to keep tabs of the privileged meetings she had with her lawyers.

Sternheim also made it known that neither the socialite nor the other lawyers were granted a request to be provided with drinking water during their four-hour meeting last Sunday.

He alleged that there had been many complaints about the mistreatment of Ghislaine Maxwell in jail but "little if anything has been done."

According to the letter, "The ever-changing rules are negatively impacting Ms. Maxwell's ability to prepare for trial."

"The hyper-surveillance of Ms. Maxwell and counsel during legal visits is highly inappropriate and invasive."

READ ALSO: Is THIS The Reason Prince Harry Is Losing So Much Hair?

Ghislaine Maxwell Gets Special Treatment in Jail?

Maxwell and her lawyer's letter were filed to counter prosecutors who, in an early June letter, said that the correction officers could indeed watch the inmate's discussion with her legal team, but they couldn't hear them.

The prosecutors believe that Maxwell is given many privileges, with allotting more time to use a computer, review evidence, and a longer period to talk to her lawyers.

But despite the alleged mistreatment, which the correction facility denied, Reuters reported that Ghislaine Maxwell is "physically healthy" in jail.

Ghislaine Maxwell Denied Bail for the Fifth Time

And it looks like she'll have to remain behind bars after losing bail bid for the fifth time since her arrest.

In early June, the 2nd US Circuit of Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected the Brit's latest quest, with the three-judge panel not elaborating the decision.

Ghislaine Maxwell, whose father was a British media proprietor and fraudster Robert Maxwell, has been incarcerated since July last year.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy that she recruited four girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004 sexually.

Ghislaine Maxwell's trial is happening in November.

READ MORE: Kanye West Sports 'Jesus Mask,' 'Devil' Attitude During Deposition; Faces Sanctions [DETAILS]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles