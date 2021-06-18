Jake Gyllenhaal should reportedly "brace himself" following Taylor Swift's recent "Red" announcement.

On her social media accounts, Swift hyped her fans with the announcement of the most-awaited re-release of her "Red" album.

The 31-year-old "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" hitmaker shared a photo of her from the 2012 album. She then announced that she will start re-recording the next project before its November release.

She captioned the post, "Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I'll be releasing is my version of Red."

As Swifties assumed, Swift's created the "Red" album that is about her relationship with Jake in 2010. One of the songs "All Too Well" is reportedly about the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" actor.

The singer made everyone go crazy even more by revealing that the fan-favorite song will receive a 10-minute version in the upcoming re-release.

Because of these bombshell updates, Taylor Swift's fans immediately issued hilarious warnings to the actor.

Put Jake Gyllenhaal Under Witness Protection Program!

On Twitter, internet users transformed the world into a meme world of Gyllenhall. The actor even joined the top trending topics worldwide!

Most people assumed that the actor will have a tumultuous year (in a hilarious way!) soon after Swift releases the album.

One fan said, "The easter egg wasn't wildest dreams TV......the easter egg was jake gyllenhaal being in spirit untamed."

"I'm sorry Jake Gyllenhaal can't come to the phone right now. Why? Cause he's dead," another wrote.

READ ALSO: Alex Harvill GoFundMe Donations Pour For Wife, Children After Daredevil's Deadly Last Jump

Gyllenhaal and Swift dated for a few months in 2010 before breaking up at the beginning of the new year. At that time, the actor was 29 while the singer was only 21. Their relationship eventually gave birth to Swift's "All Too Well."

The duo reportedly met through Gwyneth Paltrow by setting up the dinner for the two. Shortly after that, they announced their relationship publicly.

Currently, the actor has been dating Jeanne Cadieu since 2018. They try to keep their relationship as private as possible, although the public spotted them holding hands last month.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift started her relationship with Joe Alwyn four years ago. The British actor became her inspiration to several tracks and helped Swift write songs in her "Folklore" and "Evermore" albums.

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen Issues Warning To Michael Costello Over Alleged Fake Screenshots; Threatens to Sue Him!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles