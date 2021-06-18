"Below Deck Sailing Yacht" star Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux breaks his silence about the ongoing speculations that he fathered co-star Dani Soares's baby.

The reality star took to Instagram to address the situation. He started his statement by saying he wanted to clear the air, and he's currently working on Central America while others are trying to tear down his reputation by "chasing their 15 minutes of fame.'"

"heartbroken to have to hear about the baby's birth on social media and read headlines, like, 'Dani Soares Says Her Baby's Father Doesn't Want Anything to Do With It.' he went on. He continued by saying he's willing to take a paternity test to prove that he's not the father.

He added that his parents were separated as growing up, and he doesn't want to see other children experience the same thing.

"Just want everyone to know how strongly I feel about this, especially the haters who are so sure I am neglecting my responsibility. No one wants to know more than me if this is my baby girl!" he concluded.

Following this, a handful of commenters were not convinced with his statement saying his mother once confirmed that he is indeed the father of Soares' baby.

"We've all seen your mommy attacking Dani on social media saying she "tricked you" into getting her pregnant. Sounds like you already know the answers you say you're looking for! At least your mom does." one user commented.

Dani Soares talks about the father of her baby girl

Last week, when Soares appeared on Andy Cohen's show, the TV star lowkey addressed her child's father.

She mentioned that the man thinks it's not his child and doesn't want to be involved with parenting. Soares did not reveal more information after her statement.

Soares took to her Instagram in April to announce that she's pregnant. She gave birth last month to a baby girl.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Both Soares and Lanaux appeared on the second season of the Bravo reality TV show.

The show revolves around crew members who work and live on a sailing yacht across Croatia.

The rumored couple have been kissing and flirting throughout the season but they never confirmed whether they have ever been in a relationship, but Lanaux had mentioned in an episode that he felt "something".

More information about the two has not been revealed yet as the series is still ongoing and there's still a lot to uncover.

Dani Soares has not publicly addressed Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux's recent statement.

