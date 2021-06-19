Singer/rapper Doja Cat has been viral among Gen Z's, especially when her chart-topping songs made it to various TikTok trends and other social media platforms.

Next week, the "Say So" hitmaker will release a new record that will feature a handful of talented artists whose career has also been very successful.

Now that we know the singers who will appear on her upcoming album after unveiling the tracklist recently, who's the richest person among the bunch? Let's find out!

Doja Cat

According to Exact Net Worth, Doja has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of this year.

Doja earns money mainly from music as she has an estimated annual salary worth $100,000 per What Is Their Net Worth.

Besides this, she also signed with the record label RCA records who paid her $150,000 for a multi-year contract.

Although the rapper didn't succeed that much with the launch with her 2012 album titled "Amala," she later dominated the music scene with her record "Hot Pink," which made it to the top 20 of Billboard's Hot 100.

Ariana Grande

Compared to Doja Cat, the "Positions" hitmaker started her career at an early age. As of June 2021, the singer's estimated net worth is a whopping $150 million.

Besides making coins from music, she also accumulated money from various acting gigs in Nickelodeon, who reportedly paid her $9,000 per episode of "Victorious" and $7,500 for the songs she used on the show. All-in-all, she earned over half a million dollars in her appearance on the Nickelodeon sitcom.

Apart from this, she also earns from her numerous brand deals, endorsements, and perfume line.

Grande will be featured in the track titled "I Don't Do Drugs."

SZA

The "Good Days" singer is just a few million dollars shorter than Doja Cat as she has a projected net worth of $3 million.

The Missouri-born R&B star earns her money from her music career by releasing albums and mixtapes and performing on tours over the years.

SZA was featured in the lead single of the album titled "Kiss Me More."

The Weeknd

As of this year, The Weeknd is worth over $100 million. The Canadian songwriter might be working in the music industry for less than a decade, but he has many songs that dominated the charts.

He earns his money from performing in big music festivals such as Wireless Festival, Primavera Sound Festivals, and more. It was reported that the singer made more money than Beyonce when he headlined Coachella; he got $8 million for performing in the event.

Even though he was paid millions of dollars for his past performances, he was reportedly not paid for his 13-minute show for the 2021 Superbowl. He used $7 million from his pocket to fund the production.

The Weeknd collaborated with Doja on the song "You Right Do."

Planet Her

Over the past week, fans have been crazy about the album art of "Planet Her" as it features a naked Doja Cat lying down in the middle of the galaxy.

The upcoming will be released on June 25.

