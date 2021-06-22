‘Anne with an E’ Actress Miranda McKeon Shares Heartbreaking Yet Hopeful Announcement About Cancer

Miranda McKeon took the tragic news to her social media account with a lengthy caption that explains her current situation with breast cancer.

The actress, 19 posted a candid photo of her in a pink hospital gown with the caption, "Pink is my new color!!!!!"

McKean continues to share about her recent diagnosis with a "heavy yet hopeful heart."

As her caption reads, "In these slides I have shared information on what my past 4 days have looked like.."

"Why I have decided to share this on social media, information on my cancer, a note not to be scared, and a message to my family and friends."

According to sources, the teenager included actual notes in her handwriting, assuring her fans not to worry about her.

The notes also include a more precise explanation of her diagnosis but nothing too explicit.

"I won't get super specific because I don't want people Googling and scarring themselves."

The star confirmed that she would be getting treatment for her breast cancer with chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery sometime in the future.

Miranda clarifies that she is still waiting for the results of all the tests that she took before confirming the type of surgery she'll be getting.

"The good news is breast cancer is very treatable and very curable and I WILL BE OKAY!" the actress ends positively.

Miranda McKean Gets Comforted by Her Fans After Sharing Her Journey in Finding Out About Her Illness

Miranda plays the role of Josie Pye in "Anne with an E," a Canadian period series available on Netflix.

The starlet has gained supporters over the years, and they've made their presence known as McKeon goes through a difficult period Hello Magazine reports.

Fans filled the comment section with sweet messages, "Miranda my heart. I'm sending you all my love and strength. This is so heartbreaking." and "Stay strong, Miranda. We love you so much."

While a different commenter gave her an empowering message, "Still looking chic in the hospital robe!! You're going to crush this I love u."

READ ALSO: #SaveManifest: NBC Cancels' Manifest' Series Despite Being Number 1 On Netflix, Fans And Cast Protest

'Anne with an E' Suddenly Discontinued on Netflix, Series Finally Has a Reason

Everything is finally making sense after Miranda McKeon's announcement, as fans were starting to wonder why the successful Netflix series was abandoned.

Based on this article by Explica, "Anne with an E" had been one of the most successful shows on the streaming platform.

It can consider that the show is at the height of popularity, with fans gathering more than enough signatures to petition Netflix to continue with another season.

However, millions of people are now aware of the true reason why they discontinued the program.



READ MORE: Netflix's 'Awake' Review: 'Jane The Virgin' Gina Rodriguez Movie Made Critics' Sleepy'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles