Kim Kardasahian 'Breaks the Internet' Once More In Promoting New Lip Lacquer Products

Kim Kardashian is back at 'breaking the Internet' once more. The reality star engaged in another bottomless photoshoot, this time to promote her own KKW cosmetics line.

Kim Kardashian, mother of 4, posted on her Instagram a photo of herself without any bottoms on. It was taken during a photoshoot promoting her cosmetics brand KKW Beauty. Even though it was for a makeup line, the reality star took things further by posing without pants on.

The reality TV queen certainly made her millions of Instagram fans take a double look on her Instagram post as she showed off her new brand of lip lacquer pots.

She posted several close-up pictures of her face to show off her product. Most of the photos were of her face with the product on, except one that jump off the screen.

On this particular one photo, her incredible frame was on display through a nude-color bandeau as a top, and her bottom only covered with a white towel.

The reality star and entrepreneur, sat cross-legged on a white podium while holding up an orange rose to her lips and looking away from the camera for that dramatic effect.

The outfit, or lack thereof is very suitable for the theme though.

Her natural glam makeup seemed to have popped up because she decided not to wear anything outlandish, and kept everything at the bare minimum. Her pink-toned eyeshadow and high set blush looked perfect.

The star, who was recently embroiled in some divorce drama, is back at making sure her business empire would thrive even more.

Her photos were captured with lines intended to sell. "Introducing the new @kkwbeauty Lip Lacquer Pots! This Collection includes four Lip Lacquer Pot shades, Creamy Nude, Soft Peach, Baby Pink, and Toasty Brown, as well a retractable Lip Brush to define and build color with every stroke," she wrote.

"They're the perfect size to throw in your bag for on-the-go touch-ups or whenever you need effortless, sheer hydration!," she added.

Kim Kardashian then announced that these new lip lacquer pots and retractable lip brush would drop on June 25. Fans could not help but comment not just on her beauty and her half-naked pose, but also on the products. Many said they could not wait to get their hands on every shade.

